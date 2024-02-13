Aggressive Galaxy Watch 5 discount will sweep you off your feet

It's that time of the year again when you might want to act like you don't care but deep inside you are pretty excited. I am, of course, talking about the impending Android 15 Developer Preview release . What else would I be talking about? If you have something else on your mind, well I don't know what tomorrow holds for you, but I can assure you that your forever bae Amazon is going to make you very happy (if you let it).





While the consumerist in you might be nagging you to blow your hard-earned cash on While the consumerist in you might be nagging you to blow your hard-earned cash on top 2024 smartwatches , we think you'd be better off with the Galaxy Watch 5. Since it's certainly not a glitch, Amazon is trying to woo you by offering a grand discount of 50 percent on Samsung's impressive previous-gen wearable.





Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE Sapphire crystal screen | Exynos W920 chip | NFC | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | Electrical Heart Sensor | Optical Heart Rate Sensor | Sleep tracking | Google Play Store $180 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





Everything good about the Watch 6 is present on the Watch 5. Sure, the former has a better screen and is somewhat faster, but its 44mm LTE version costs $379.99, which is a princely sum for a watch.





The 44mm LTE Watch 5, on the other hand, is $180 off on Amazon, so you can get it for under $200 instead of $359.99.





The Watch 5 is new enough to have all the core features of watches released after it. You get a gorgeous 1.4-inch always-on screen with a touch-sensitive bezel. This is a cellular model, so you can use it to make and receive calls and send text messages.





You get a QWERTY keyboard big enough to type messages but if a Barbie-sized keyboard is not your thing, you can also dictate texts.





There are a ton of health and fitness features on board and they are the same ones found on the Watch 6. It can track your skin temperature, record ECG, calculate blood oxygen levels, conduct body composition analysis, and monitor sleep.





You can, of course, track a range of workouts, and if you ever forget to remind it to start workout tracking, it comes with an option called automatic workout detection.





The Watch 5 has never sold for this low before and we doubt the deal will last for long, so don't play the waiting game if you need a reliable Android smartwatch.