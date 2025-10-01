Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung may include a familiar face (and name) in the Galaxy S26 family after all

General
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago
Just how big of a flop is the Galaxy S25 Edge?


According to the latest Korean media speculation (translated here), a really big one. That may not come as a surprise to those of you who caught that report that alleged this exact same thing a few months ago, but apparently, it did catch Samsung off guard, prompting the world's top smartphone vendor to do the unthinkable and resurrect what everyone thought was a dead and buried product.

Presumably, the company expected (or at least hoped) that the S25 Edge's popularity would surge after its disappointing initial sales, but that clearly did not happen despite Samsung's best (and most frequent) efforts to improve the mass appeal of the razor-thin 6.7-inch handset with huge discounts in key markets like the US.


Once again, FAN GIRLS fans how are the Edge’s sales and its success? I had previously predicted its failure even before its release. Samsung made a significant mistake with this product, and it has once again proven to be an epic failure. I will reiterate my previous statement: Samsung has made a colossal mistake.

Luvsyalots
Luvsyalots
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Once again, I seem to be in a bit of a dilemma. Having held out from upgrading from my 24Ultra to the 25, it appears I'm headed in that direction anyway. Anyone have any recommendations? Looks like I missed out on a near year of a new model just to go that way albeit altogether.

☎️📟📵

Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵TuGa121 said: Just how big of a flop is the Galaxy S25 Edge?


According to the latest Korean media speculation (translated here), a really big one. That may not come as a surprise to those of you who caught that report that alleged this exact same thing a few months ago, but apparently, it did catch Samsung off guard, prompting the world's top smartphone vendor to do the unthinkable and resurrect what everyone thought was a dead and buried product.

Presumably, the company expected (or at least hoped) that the S25 Edge's popularity would surge after its disappointing initial sales, but that clearly did not happen despite Samsung's best (and most frequent) efforts to improve the mass appeal of the razor-thin 6.7-inch handset with huge discounts in key markets like the US.


Once again, FAN GIRLS fans how are the Edge’s sales and its success? I had previously predicted its failure even before its release. Samsung made a significant mistake with this product, and it has once again proven to be an epic failure. I will reiterate my previous statement: Samsung has made a colossal mistake.

just get a life... what's the point of doing this everyday? 🙄 I recommend you go back to high school and not drop out this time (Assuming that your actually of age)

This behavior is unjustified and is just plain annoying, and when you reply make sure you take a few deep breaths first and think about it

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵Qwerty22Twenty said:

just get a life... what's the point of doing this everyday? 🙄 I recommend you go back to high school and not drop out this time (Assuming that your actually of age)

This behavior is unjustified and is just plain annoying, and when you reply make sure you take a few deep breaths first and think about it

You should take your own advice. Dont be hurt with what i say just pointing out the obvious to the FAN GIRLS.

Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

You should take your own advice. Dont be hurt with what i say just pointing out the obvious to the FAN GIRLS.

I never pointed out I was a fan of anything, neither did I say I was a girl. So I dont get what point your trying to prove here.

Now if you excuse me I have to go to my job, it would be a good thing if you did too.

Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

The S25 edge and iPhone air were both big failures, try not to lopside the story too much.

Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵Luvsyalots said:

Once again, I seem to be in a bit of a dilemma. Having held out from upgrading from my 24Ultra to the 25, it appears I'm headed in that direction anyway. Anyone have any recommendations? Looks like I missed out on a near year of a new model just to go that way albeit altogether.

☎️📟📵

Your (probably) going to want to hold on to your s24 ultra and I recommend just waiting until you are eligible for a trade-in. If you dont want to trade in, maybe first wait for the s26 lineup and then reconsider your choices, good luck 🙂

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵Qwerty22Twenty said:

I never pointed out I was a fan of anything, neither did I say I was a girl. So I dont get what point your trying to prove here.

Now if you excuse me I have to go to my job, it would be a good thing if you did too.

Your assumption is unfounded. How do you know I am not working? This ignorance has become prevalent in this forum. I advise you to refrain from making statements unless you have something productive to contribute, as it will only make you look more ignorant. #Just Saying

165Westwood
165Westwood
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵Luvsyalots said:

Once again, I seem to be in a bit of a dilemma. Having held out from upgrading from my 24Ultra to the 25, it appears I'm headed in that direction anyway. Anyone have any recommendations? Looks like I missed out on a near year of a new model just to go that way albeit altogether.

☎️📟📵

Keep the S24 Ultra. It's the last Ultra to have that iconic pointed Galaxy Note design, the last to have the S Pen with Bluetooth capability, and still has the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The new Ultra's don't even come close.

Luvsyalots
Luvsyalots
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵165Westwood said:

Keep the S24 Ultra. It's the last Ultra to have that iconic pointed Galaxy Note design, the last to have the S Pen with Bluetooth capability, and still has the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The new Ultra's don't even come close.

That's what I've been reading too....I'm somewhat of a nubie to the whole techie aspect when it comes to phones....my last phone was the s10 so you can imagine my ignorance. Thank you for the advice. I'm also aware that my phone comes with 7 yrs of updates as well. And with 1tb of memory, I guess I made a wise decision. Thanks again and I'll be on the lookout for you in the comment section.!

