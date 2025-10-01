Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The tri-fold phone Samsung's been hiding might finally appear this month

General
ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

At $3000 I'd probably still give it a go so I can compare it to the XT. I have a feeling that just like I like the Xs2 better than the Fold 5 (when they competed) due to how the screen folded out instead of in, I think I will appreciate Huawei's outward fold one slab design for the trifold better than this form factor as well. But maybe I'll be wrong.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Vito82
Vito82
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

If I can trade in my OnePlus 13 for $1000 at AT&T I'll grab it. If not, I'll wait till Q1 for something else.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago

Will it solve the fragility issues of the other "trifold" phone?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

Will it solve the fragility issues of the other "trifold" phone?

Aren't all phones fragile? Except the durable, tough designs from the Chinese OEMS like Ulefone, Oukitel and the others.

Huawei isn't more fragile than others. They've done something others haven't and are still improving unlike others. The Chinese have access to the best materials and minerals used for many things. If Trump pumps his chest too much against China, they'll restrict your access to their minerals even more.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵Danial_H said:

Aren't all phones fragile? Except the durable, tough designs from the Chinese OEMS like Ulefone, Oukitel and the others.

Huawei isn't more fragile than others. They've done something others haven't and are still improving unlike others. The Chinese have access to the best materials and minerals used for many things. If Trump pumps his chest too much against China, they'll restrict your access to their minerals even more.

Trump or the Mossad pulling the strings behind the scenes? All I'm saying is that I hope it's not as fragile as that phone.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

Trump or the Mossad pulling the strings behind the scenes? All I'm saying is that I hope it's not as fragile as that phone.

Netanyahu publicly stated that the "acquisition of TikTok's U.S. operations by a U.S. consortium is a critical strategic move for Israel, describing social media platforms as "weapons" to secure political support in the United States".

They're pulling Trumps strings, who ever is last to whisper in his ears, that's who Trump will go with.

Samsung won't be tougher than Huawei. Many claims of Samsung's tough series (forgot the name) isn't as tough as it should be.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵Danial_H said:

Netanyahu publicly stated that the "acquisition of TikTok's U.S. operations by a U.S. consortium is a critical strategic move for Israel, describing social media platforms as "weapons" to secure political support in the United States".

They're pulling Trumps strings, who ever is last to whisper in his ears, that's who Trump will go with.

Samsung won't be tougher than Huawei. Many claims of Samsung's tough series (forgot the name) isn't as tough as it should be.

So is it the US that is the big bad or is it Israel that's the real big bad? So are you saying that the party of Germany back then was right about Israel controlling everything? Are you saying that the Mossad took out Charlie?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
