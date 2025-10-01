Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)

droidboy
droidboy
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

As cool as smart rings are, I don't find the price justified for pretty much any of them. You can usually but a smart watch with more features for a decent price.

tbreezy
tbreezy
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Lol, after someone had their Samsung ring get stuck on their finger with an expanding battery…this should sell like hotcakes 😂

