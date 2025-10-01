Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

Will Samsung discontinue its partnership with Google? It appears that Google’s artificial intelligence capabilities are not as impressive as they are often portrayed, which raises the question of why Samsung chose to invest heavily in this technology away from goole.


Lets hear the excuses from all the fan girls cant wait.


On a different note, Bixby may become more robust and beneficial, akin to Siri.

Finally, Samsung is taking the right action by distancing itself from the inferior products offered by Google. Now, all that is left is for Samsung to release its own OS.

khillard79
khillard79
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Will Samsung discontinue its partnership with Google? It appears that Google’s artificial intelligence capabilities are not as impressive as they are often portrayed, which raises the question of why Samsung chose to invest heavily in this technology away from goole.


Lets hear the excuses from all the fan girls cant wait.


On a different note, Bixby may become more robust and beneficial, akin to Siri.

Finally, Samsung is taking the right action by distancing itself from the inferior products offered by Google. Now, all that is left is for Samsung to release its own OS.

The perceived inferiority of Google’s AI is a subjective argument that ignores the Tensor-driven Pixel features and the widespread success of Google’s cloud AI services, which Samsung leverages extensively through the Android platform.

Also, The only reason they would leave Google is if they decided they really hate money and developer support. It's a bold, self-sabotaging move that would be perfect for a new reality show.


Please stop drinking the Kool aid my guy 🙄🤦🏽‍♂️

houseofcortez
houseofcortez
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited

Maybe we’ll get a Bixby LLM from it. Lmao

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago

This is a big move; Samsung's ability to partner with two of the biggest and most important companies in the world today, Google and OpenAI, is impressive. I hope things will only get better..

