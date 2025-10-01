Home Discussions You are here Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future General Johanna Romero • Published: Oct 01, 2025, 10:18 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... Will Samsung discontinue its partnership with Google? It appears that Google’s artificial intelligence capabilities are not as impressive as they are often portrayed, which raises the question of why Samsung chose to invest heavily in this technology away from goole.Lets hear the excuses from all the fan girls cant wait.On a different note, Bixby may become more robust and beneficial, akin to Siri.Finally, Samsung is taking the right action by distancing itself from the inferior products offered by Google. Now, all that is left is for Samsung to release its own OS. Like Reactions All Quote khillard79 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Will Samsung discontinue its partnership with Google? It appears that Google’s artificial intelligence capabilities are not as impressive as they are often portrayed, which raises the question of why Samsung chose to invest heavily in this technology away from goole.Lets hear the excuses from all the fan girls cant wait.On a different note, Bixby may become more robust and beneficial, akin to Siri.Finally, Samsung is taking the right action by distancing itself from the inferior products offered by Google. Now, all that is left is for Samsung to release its own OS. ... The perceived inferiority of Google’s AI is a subjective argument that ignores the Tensor-driven Pixel features and the widespread success of Google’s cloud AI services, which Samsung leverages extensively through the Android platform.Also, The only reason they would leave Google is if they decided they really hate money and developer support. It's a bold, self-sabotaging move that would be perfect for a new reality show.Please stop drinking the Kool aid my guy 🙄🤦🏽♂️ Like 1 Reactions All Quote houseofcortez Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ... Maybe we’ll get a Bixby LLM from it. Lmao Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d ago ... This is a big move; Samsung's ability to partner with two of the biggest and most important companies in the world today, Google and OpenAI, is impressive. I hope things will only get better.. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 42m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Will Samsung discontinue its partnership with Google? It appears that Google’s artificial intelligence capabilities are not as impressive as they are often portrayed, which raises the question of why Samsung chose to invest heavily in this technology away from goole.
Lets hear the excuses from all the fan girls cant wait.
On a different note, Bixby may become more robust and beneficial, akin to Siri.
Finally, Samsung is taking the right action by distancing itself from the inferior products offered by Google. Now, all that is left is for Samsung to release its own OS.