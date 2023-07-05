Amazon lets you save big on a Pixel 6 Pro once again; get one with a nearly 50% discount
The Pixel 7 Pro is no doubt among the best smartphones currently available, but if you want to save big on a new high-end Pixel phone, you might want to shift your focus to the Pixel 6 Pro, Google's previous flagship smartphone.
Right now, you can get your hands on a brand new Pixel 6 Pro 128GB with a sweet, sweet 47% discount from Amazon. When converted into cash, it appears you will save a whopping $424 through this deal. And if you think that 128GB won't be enough to house all of your photos of your car, you can go for the 256GB version of the Pixel 6 Pro instead, which is currently discounted by $429.
The Pixel 6 Pro is powered by Google's first AI-powered Tensor chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM. The phone has nice performance, and the best thing is that many of the issues that plagued it at the beginning have been fixed over time.
But the Pixel 6 Pro's main attraction has never been its performance; it has always been its cameras. This phone takes just amazing photos. It has a 50 MP main shooter and an 11.1 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot videos in up to 4K resolution. On top of that, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with Google's software magic, which further enhances the quality of the pictures you take.
With its powerful performance, awesome cameras and battery life, and Amazon's current huge discount, the Pixel 6 Pro is just a real bargain at the moment. So don't waste time and get a Pixel 6 Pro at a budget-friendly price from Amazon.
In addition to its nice performance and amazing cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro has great battery life. Powered by a 5,003mAh battery, the phone will last you a whole day on a single charge — with regular usage.
