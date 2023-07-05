Amazon lets you save big on a Pixel 6 Pro once again; get one with a nearly 50% discount

Pixel 6 Pro 12GB 128GB: Save $424! Save $424 on a brand new Pixel 6 Pro 128GB. The phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Google Tensor chip, which means it has nice performance. In addition to that, the phone sports a 50MP main cameras, which takes awesome photos. $424 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 6 Pro 12GB 256GB: Save $429! Save $429 on a brand new Pixel 6 Pro 256GB. The phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Google Tensor chip, which means it has nice performance. In addition to that, the phone sports a 50MP main cameras, which takes awesome photos. $429 off (43%) Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 6 Pro is powered by Google's first AI-powered Tensor chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM. The phone has nice performance, and the best thing is that many of the issues that plagued it at the beginning have been fixed over time.But the Pixel 6 Pro's main attraction has never been its performance; it has always been its cameras. This phone takes just amazing photos. It has a 50 MP main shooter and an 11.1 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot videos in up to 4K resolution. On top of that, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with Google's software magic, which further enhances the quality of the pictures you take.In addition to its nice performance and amazing cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro has great battery life. Powered by a 5,003mAh battery, the phone will last you a whole day on a single charge — with regular usage.With its powerful performance, awesome cameras and battery life, and Amazon's current huge discount, the Pixel 6 Pro is just a real bargain at the moment. So don't waste time and get a Pixel 6 Pro at a budget-friendly price from Amazon.