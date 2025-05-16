PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorites

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Here at PhoneArena, we always debate what’s the best thing out there. Reading the comments you leave, we know that’s something you also like doing. So, we decided to try and put some of the debates to rest with our Poll Wars.

Choose your favorites, and come back in a week to see the winners. And please, keep the fighting in the comments civil!

Which is the best smartphone brand?

Vote View Result

What’s the best software?

Vote View Result

Which phone has the best camera system?

Vote View Result

Which phone is the best value for money?

Vote View Result

Which is even better value for money?

Vote View Result

Which is the most innovative design these days?

Vote View Result
