PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorites





Which is the best smartphone brand? OnePlus Nothing Samsung Xiaomi Motorola Google Huawei Apple Vivo OnePlus 9.09% Nothing 9.09% Samsung 45.45% Xiaomi 0% Motorola 0% Google 0% Huawei 0% Apple 27.27% Vivo 9.09%





What’s the best software? iOS Clean Android One UI Nothing OS OxygenOS Harmony OS iOS 33.33% Clean Android 22.22% One UI 33.33% Nothing OS 0% OxygenOS 11.11% Harmony OS 0%

Which phone has the best camera system? Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Xiaomi 15 Ultra Oppo Find X8 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Pixel 9 Pro Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 22.22% Xiaomi 15 Ultra 0% Oppo Find X8 Ultra 55.56% iPhone 16 Pro 11.11% Pixel 9 Pro 11.11%





Which phone is the best value for money? iPhone 16 Galaxy S25 Pixel 9 OnePlus 13 iPhone 16 12.5% Galaxy S25 0% Pixel 9 25% OnePlus 13 62.5%

Which is even better value for money? Pixel 9a CMF Phone 2 Pro OnePlus 13R Galaxy A36 Nothing Phone (3a) Pro Moto G Pixel 9a 50% CMF Phone 2 Pro 0% OnePlus 13R 37.5% Galaxy A36 0% Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 12.5% Moto G 0%





Which is the most innovative design these days? Xiaomi 15 Ultra with a camera grip Vivo X200 Ultra with an external lens Pixel 9a with a bumpless camera Oppo’s ultra thin Find N5 That slim Galaxy S25 Edge Xiaomi 15 Ultra with a camera grip 22.22% Vivo X200 Ultra with an external lens 55.56% Pixel 9a with a bumpless camera 0% Oppo’s ultra thin Find N5 11.11% That slim Galaxy S25 Edge 11.11%

Here at PhoneArena, we always debate what’s the best thing out there. Reading the comments you leave, we know that’s something you also like doing. So, we decided to try and put some of the debates to rest with our Poll Wars.Choose your favorites, and come back in a week to see the winners. And please, keep the fighting in the comments civil!