Best AirPods and AirPods Pro cases

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
May 15, 2020, 7:54 AM
Best AirPods and AirPods Pro cases
Do you need a protective case for your AirPods or AirPods Pro? On one hand, Apple’s wireless earphones already come in their own case so they’re well protected. On the other, cool AirPods and AirPods Pro cases are becoming popular with their functional or fun design and can even be a fashion statement.

Of course, rugged AirPods cases can add an extra layer of protection for your beloved AirPods, guarding them from scratches or accidental drops; some protective AirPods cases are even waterproof. We have compiled a list of what we think are the best AirPods cases out there for AirPods and AirPods Pro. Check them out!

Catalyst Waterproof AirPods case




This AirPods case is not only great for protection against accidental drops from up to 6.6ft. It is also waterproof down to 3.3ft if you happen to drop your AirPods in your drink (it can happen). It comes in different colors to match different styles and outfits and even has a glow-in-the-dark green option, which is pretty convenient if you happen to search for your AirPods at night to listen to some chill music to fall asleep.

The charging port is sealed for protection but can be revealed but lifting a cover. This case is designed much like a sleeve; in order to access your AirPods, you have to peel the case like a banana. A carabiner comes in the set if you want to hook up your AirPods to your belt or on your bag.

Buy on Amazon:

Buy on Amazon:


Rugged AirPods and AirPods Pro leather cases from Nomad




If you want a rugged AirPods case that offers great protection and quality leather feel, this one's for you. This 2-piece leather AirPods case is made of Horween leather from one of USA’s oldest tanneries in Chicago, while the interior is made of microfiber. Additionally, you get bonus points for style as the leather forms a rugged-looking patina as it ages. The case comes in dark brown or black, while the case for AirPods Pro has an additional caramel color option.

The price for the case for AirPods Pro and the standard AirPods is $34.95.

Visit Website

AirSnap and AirSnap Pro: cool AirPods cases



If you want something different, something that stands out, you may find these cool AirPods cases interesting. The AirSnap cases by Twelve South are a bit on the pricier side at $39.99, but the design is stunning and fashionable. The case for AirPods Pro comes in three colors - light blue, black, and brown, while the AirPods model comes in other hues like green or red. They have a removable clip that you can use to attach your AirPods to your bag or key chain. The package also includes a nylon wristlet for another way to carry your AirPods or AirPods Pro around.

AirPods Pro case
Normal AirPods case 

Rugged AirPods case from UAG (Urban Armor Gear)



This one is a bit on the chunkier side, made from silicone, but it nonetheless gives an urban, fashionable vibe to your AirPods and AirPods Pro case. It comes in four colors: orange, orange with black, olive, and black. A detachable carabiner is included, as well as a quick-release button to open the cap of the AirPods. Additionally, this protective AirPods case meets military standards for drops. The price for both the AirPods case and AirPods Pro case is $29.95.

Visit website

Affordable and cute AirPods case from Elago




This case is not made from leather and is not as expensive as the aforementioned cases, but it’s appealing with another aspect - it’s cute and vintage-looking game-console design. If you want to change things up a bit or impress with a funny AirPods case, you may like this one. This variant is only for the standard AirPods 1 and 2 and does not block wireless charging. Additionally, it has anti-slip coating for the cap of the AirPods case. Price for this adorable one is $14.99.

Visit website

BONUS CATEGORY: Make your own - custom AirPods and AirPods Pro cases




For the artistic and creative people out there, maybe you want something you’ve designed yourself. You can make a custom AirPods case at CASETiFY. Their cases are slim and allow customization of text and layout, if you want to write your name. This one that we picked for you is a funny and adorable AirPods case, coming with scratch, dust, and drop protection for your AirPods and AirPods Pro. Price for this one is $35.

Visit website

