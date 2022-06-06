Apple WWDC 2022 reaction: did Apple just give Google and Samsung a lesson in… customization?!





Apple turned a blind eye to users requests for years... until it all changed!









Another area where Apple showed it listens closely to users was iPad software. Apple tried to convince us for years that an iPad can be a laptop replacement, but let’s face it: the software stopped the otherwise super powerful, M1-toting tablet from really shining. Well, enter iPadOS 16 and Stage Manager, which finally gives you a true multi-window experience (you are limited to only 4 apps at a time, but that’s better than nothing).



The new MacBook Air… well, it brings MagSafe back! Guess what? Another super popular feature that users wanted back badly.



What's coming next?

We were definitely quite excited at that point in the event, and the only thing that would have made it sweeter would be if Apple right here and then announced it would transition all iPhones to a USB-C port. Well, let us dream for a while! Of course, that didn’t really happen, but we know it could… next year! Although that is not exactly happening by Apple’s own will, but rather via ways of a European mandate.



This Apple keynote was packed with new features and it was exciting, even only for those few “finally!” moments where Apple showed it cares and delivered long anticipated features. We have already installed the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 betas, and will be using them today. Stay tuned for some real world impressions tomorrow, and let us know how you feel about everything new Apple unveiled! And do you also think the company has changed its ways over the last couple of years?

