If everyone is using protective cases, does smartphone design matter?

We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 3d ago ... For quite a while, smartphone design has been so predictable that now the biggest differentiator between different models is the shape of the camera bump on the back. On top of that, our big, bulky, and mostly slippery devices usually get out of their boxes, so they can quickly end up wrapped in a protective case. Eventually, all new phones look like any other phone - new or old. Despite this, smartphone companies keep focusing on the aesthetics of their products. Of course, some consumers pay attention to this, and some brave souls even carry their fragile devices like they’re not a drop away from getting shattered. The vast majority of people are more sensible and not only use cases but also screen protectors, improving their devices’ durability and often the grip and handling. So, does design really matter that much? Do you really need a shiny frame and brightly colored back if you’re going to cover it anyways? Do you think using a case is mandatory? Is the presence of a logo on the back such a big deal for you? What do you think should change in smartphone designs? Like 2 Reactions All Quote Tejamba • 3d ago ... This comment was deleted by admin! Tejamba • 3d ago said: This comment was deleted by admin! ... This comment was deleted by admin! Jason2k13 • 3d ago ... Of course smartphone design still matters, the looks and weight matter's the most because that's the first thing customers look at. Like Reactions All Quote Dude_on_the_beach • 3d agoedited ... I use now because mine is plastic and can get scratched at gym if I put on on the floor.my previous was glass back, I was never worried same way. Glass has few scratches because I dropped it so many time, but it has never shattered.Dragon Tail glass. Plastic is worse than glass to lose heat. Cases help to retain heat even more. Like 1 Reactions All Quote p51d007 • 3d ago ... I've said that for years! "slim, sexy, colorful and stylish" makes no difference because they are so expensive, EVERYONE sticks them in a protective case! Like 2 Reactions All Quote stferrari • 3d ago ... Well, yes and no. Color becomes a lot less relevant but things like camera placement, size, shape (square edges vs rounded edges) still remaine relevant design elements. I am sure I have missed s few examples but you get the idea. Like 3 Reactions All Quote smi1323 • 3d agoedited ... If everyone is wearing clothes does body shape even matter ?🤡 Like 2 Reactions All Quote syam7863 • 3d ago ... Design as in the colour or the textured back would not be that important. But design is more than just that. So the camera island, the buttons, still play an important part of it. So TLDR, it is still important to an extend. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 2d ago ↵stferrari said: Well, yes and no. Color becomes a lot less relevant but things like camera placement, size, shape (square edges vs rounded edges) still remaine relevant design elements. I am sure I have missed s few examples but you get the idea. ... The camera is probably the only feature that really stands out on phones and the best way to recognize one from the other. However, the size is a function of the display and the edges also get inside the case, so you don’t feel them all that much. I do agree that some elements are still relevant and important but in general I really struggle to explain why the visuals of a phone should be accounted for when choosing a phone. 