Can the OnePlus 13 beat the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25?

Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
• 4d ago

As we’ve already said in our review, OnePlus 13 has it all: modern design in a compact body, top-notch performance (especially in gaming), good battery life, superfast charging, and a lovely screen. Like any other device, it has its downsides, especially in the camera department, but it’s still one of the most promising flagships on the market.


Considering that and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 premiere, do you think OnePlus has the chance to dominate the flagship market in 2025? Is the OnePlus 13 good enough to beat Samsung’s best? If it isn’t, what do you think it’s lacking for it to be able to reach the top?

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 4d ago
"do you think OnePlus has the chance to dominate the flagship market in 2025? Is the OnePlus 13 good enough to beat Samsung’s best?"


'Dominate' & 'beat' at what, exactly? Dominate them in the sales market or beat them at a "modern design in a compact body, top-notch performance (especially in gaming), good battery life, superfast charging, and a lovely screen" as you state the OP13 has?

You need to expound a little more on what you mean bydominate & beatbefore trying to get these questions answered.

And fix your raggedy ass website. It's 2025 & we still can't use bold, italics & underline correctly in the comments. SMH.

kratos47
kratos47
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

In Terms of what you get for the price. Absolutely. Value of the year for sure.

In terms of picture quality, only the Pixel has been consistently beating the Oneplus in "blind" comparisons last couple years.

stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

I am waiting for the S25U official announcement so we know what the phone is and isn't. The OnePlus 13 hardware looks good on paper but I am dissapointed with the battery life, performance and concerned about support and security. Unless this time is different, Samsung preorder deals and trade in credits result in a sub $600 net cost for a new S ultra which is cheaper than i can get a OnePlus 13 for.

Panku33
Panku33
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

This is a best and majbut product


Juan2023
Juan2023
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

The OnePlus 13 is a very good phone, but it does not compete against the iPhone and Galaxy, because it is not sold all over the world, nor through carriers, the same thing happens to Google with the Pixel, it cannot compete in that league.

SamAm
SamAm
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Yes, it can compete. I just bought one 😁



LetMyPeopleCode
LetMyPeopleCode
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

As others have pointed out, it doesn’t have the sales and marketing reach to dominate in market share.


If people could comparison shop them side by side in Best Buy, Costco, and carrier stores, they might have a fighting chance. That said, those of us with the 13 also need to evangelize it while we can before the S25 releases. Show it off to friends, share it on socials, etc.


The bigger its customer base grows, the more compelling it will be to resellers.

DFranch
DFranch
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵stferrari said:

I am waiting for the S25U official announcement so we know what the phone is and isn't. The OnePlus 13 hardware looks good on paper but I am dissapointed with the battery life, performance and concerned about support and security. Unless this time is different, Samsung preorder deals and trade in credits result in a sub $600 net cost for a new S ultra which is cheaper than i can get a OnePlus 13 for.

While I will admit Oneplus has less than stellar trade in values, ($444 for an S24+ 512GB), You can definitely get the OP 13 with 512GB for<$600 with trade in. It is only $800 if you apply the $100 trade in any device credit. I'm sure you could sell your ultra on Swappa for close to that. and you get either a watch or earbuds free.

DFranch
DFranch
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

If you mean can they beat them in hardware, they can come close. if you mean sales, not in a million years. Apple/Samsung are the 800 lb. gorillas of the phone world. I don't see Oneplus changing that, especially without carrier support in the US. That being said, my OP 13 is coming next week. It is the perfect replacement for my Galaxy S24+, and it should only cost me about $130 + tax for the upgrade.

