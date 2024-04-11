Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic start getting software update with an important fix

There's a significant software update to the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic right now in the US. The update is aimed at fixing an issue with the timepiece's touchscreen, reports 9to5Google.

Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic get update to fix touchscreen issue


The Galaxy Watch doesn't often get new updates, or at least, it doesn't get them as often as flagship Samsung phones. However, this update is an important one as it brings an important fix.

Stabilization codes for touch-screen operation have been applied.

The software update for the Watch 6 and 6 Classic comes with the number R940XXU1AXC2. A previous firmware update, focused on the touchscreen, might have caused unintended issues. So this update here offers stabilization for the touchscreen to counteract any problems that might have occurred from the previous update... I know, it's somewhat funny. But nonetheless, the right thing to do is to fix it if you've broken it, so kudos to Samsung for doing that quickly.

To update your smartwatch, you can go into the Samsung Wearable app on your phone and look in the watch's update settings. The update seems to be available in Europe and in the US for now. If you don't have it yet, just be patient as you'll probably be getting it soon.
