iPhone 13 Pro Max is back in vogue after a discount of $729

Like-new iPhone 13 Pro Max Alpine Green 512GB 6.7-inch 120Hz screen | A15 Bionic chip | 12MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto cameras | Face ID $729 off (52%) $669 99 $1399 Buy at Woot iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB renewed 6.7-inch 120Hz screen | A15 Bionic chip | 12MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto cameras | Face ID $201 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

If you are wondering, the 512GB iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $1,399.



Woot has limited stock available and the deal ends in seven days. The retailer has already sold out of the Graphite model.





If you want to save even more money, Amazon has the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max on sale.

Take the iPhone 15 as an example. It starts at $799, doesn't pack Apple's latest chip, is still stuck with a 60Hz screen, and doesn't have a telephoto camera.The, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and also has a telephoto camera for taking clear photos of far away objects. It also has a better battery life than theand should last you more than a day.Granted, thehas a higher-resolution camera system, but then again, it's almost double the price. Besides, when we pitted the two phones against each other , we found that there was barely any difference in daytime performance. Thetakes better night-time photos, but you'll only be able to tell that if you zoom in.The's Apple A15 Bionic chip is powerful enough to keep up with all modern apps and games.Woot is selling the 512GBin Alpine Green for only $669.99. It's an unlocked model and the only catch is that it's a refurbished phone, but rest assured that it's in pristine condition with a battery health of at least 95 percent.