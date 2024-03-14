iPad Air 6 (2024): What's in the box?

Apple is gearing up to release a new generation of the iPad Air in 2024, and word on the street is that this year we will also be getting a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air Plus, besides the regular 11-inch one.





The question we are asking here is what will the unboxing experience be for this new generation of the iPad Air series. Do we expect something new with the larger Plus model? This is exactly what we are here to answer!





What’s in the box of the iPad Air (2024)?

The iPad Air/iPad Air Plus

USB‑C Charge Cable (1 meter)

20W USB‑C Power Adapter

Apple stickers





The only difference between the contents of the smaller 11-inch and larger 12.9-inch iPad Air (2024) will likely be just the iPad itself. Given the bigger size of the iPad Air Plus, we expect its box to be wider and taller compared to that of the regular model.





What’s NOT in the box of the iPad Air (2024)?

Screen protector

A fast charger

A case

Apple's Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Pencil





Apple does not included anything more than a charging cable and a charger with its tablets, so we don't expect to see anything different with the 2024 edition of the iPad Air. Of course, there's always a slight chance for an unexpected surprise, but the chances are almost nonexistent in this case.

Will the iPad Air (2024) work with the iPad Air (2022) charging brick?

Tablet batteries have a lot more capacity than the ones found in phones though, so a 20W charger (which is what Apple includes in the box) can feel a little weak and therefore slow to charge with. If you happen to have a faster USB-C charger, a 30W one for example, it will be able to charge the iPad Air/Plus (2024) noticeably faster.





That being said, the charger Apple includes with its iPad Pro series is typically a 20W one, which is a bit slow at charging the large battery of a tablet. If you have a faster charger for your MacBook, for example, it will not only be compatible with your iPad Pro, but it will also charge it considerably faster.



