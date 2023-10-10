Google's imperfect OG Pixel Watch is extremely hard to resist at its killer Prime Day discount
Sold at various substantial discounts in the months leading up to its sequel's launch, Google's first-ever in-house smartwatch unsurprisingly reached a new record low price immediately after the Pixel Watch 2 went up for pre-order starting at $350.
But if you jumped at the opportunity to get a cheaper-than-ever OG Pixel Watch last week, prepare to kick yourself and look into initiating a quick return, as Amazon is now selling the Wear OS-powered beaut at even higher discounts in multiple colors and both Wi-Fi-only and LTE-enabled versions.
This shouldn't have taken you by surprise, of course, as the e-commerce giant's second big Prime Day event of the year is in full swing, offering pretty much all of the best phones, tablets, and wearable devices out there at unbeatable prices... with an obligatory Amazon Prime subscription.
In the Pixel Watch's case, we're dealing with a whopping 140 bucks slashed off the $349.99 and $399.99 list prices of non-cellular and cellular-capable models respectively, which essentially brings this bad boy at the affordability level of many of the best budget smartwatches in the world today.
But very few of those are as objectively stylish as Google's rookie Apple Watch-rivaling effort, and even fewer have the long-term software support commitment of a company like Big G. From a hardware perspective, the first-gen Pixel Watch is obviously far from perfect, with an Exynos 9110 processor under its hood that was outdated before the smartwatch actually came out last year and a battery incapable of keeping up with the daily (and nightly) needs of most "regular" users.
Still, all the glaring flaws are arguably offset by that winning design guaranteeing all-day comfort in addition to all-day magnetism, as well as the native Google Assistant smarts, and now, these unrivaled prices... for Prime members only.
