Accessories Picks

The best motorcycle phone mount you can buy in 2021 (updated August)

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best motorcycle phone mount you can buy in 2021 (updated August)
According to Elon Musk, we already are modern cyborgs. It’s just that our interface is still outside of our bodies. Yeah, you’ve guessed that one right - that interface is the smartphone. We’re so attached to our smartphones that we start feeling withdrawal symptoms the moment they’re not around.

Now, we already use mounts to keep our smartphones in sight when we drive our cars but what about motorcycles? Things are a bit more complicated with motorcycle phone mounts but not as bad as you might think. There’s no reason not to use all the cornucopian fruits of modern technology while you’re riding your metal horse, right?

There are a lot of brands and models, and you really do have a choice when it comes to motorcycle phone mounts. Finding the best one can be a chore, though. That’s where we come in - here’s the list of the best motorcycle phone mounts you can get in 2021. But before we begin…

Frequently asked questions

Are motorcycle phone mounts safe?


This is a multi-layered question here. First, let’s talk about how secure motorcycle phone mounts are. If you opt for a quality mount, made from quality materials, and do the proper installation, your phone should be safe during riding. Trouble is that most motorcycle phone mounts are not theft-proof. They can be easily detached without any tools, so you should bear this in mind when leaving your bike unattended.

What’s the best place to install a motorcycle phone mount?


The rule of thumb is that the mount shouldn’t get in the way of the bike’s gauges. Most people prefer to put their phone mount on the handlebar but there are special cases that require other solutions (scooters with plastic shields around the handlebar, sports bikes, etc.). This leads us to another important question.

Is it safe to use your phone while you ride?


This is important! It really depends on what you’re doing with your phone. If you’re using a navigation service on your phone and glancing at the map from time to time, it’s perfectly fine. Answering a call is also okay, as long as you’re using Bluetooth earphones. We don’t recommend texting, browsing, or anything that requires active input from the rider.

Do I need a waterproof case to go with my motorcycle phone mount?


This is a good one! It’s a good idea to get a waterproof case, even if you live in a dry area where precipitation is a rarity. When driving at high speed (or any speed) a few drops of rain could become a shower pretty quickly. Unless your phone is IP67/68 rated, you’ll be better off with a waterproof case.

The best motorcycle phone mounts at a glance:


Ciro Premium


The Ciro Premium is a four-point mount with a special lever-lock mechanism to lock the phone tightly and securely. The rubber construction doubles as a vibration dampener, so you shouldn’t worry about your phone’s internals failing due to vibrations.

The big drawback here is the proprietary ball-and-socket attachment and the complicated installation. You also need to purchase the attachments separately, and there are different types depending on your mounting position of choice.

Pros

  • Tight and secure
  • Lever-lock
  • Easily adjustable
  • You can get it with a charger included

Cons

  • Only fits phones smaller than 3.5-inch of width
  • Mounting hardware not included
  • Complicated installation
  • Pricey


RAM Quick Grip

RAM is an institution when it comes to motorcycle phone mounts. The Quick Grip model is also pretty popular among riders. It offers a spring-loaded holder with adjustable side supports so you can fit in practically anything.

This one comes with a U-bolt base included - it can accommodate rails from 0.5" to 1.25" in diameter. The double-socket arm provides great adjustability, and the whole thing is made out of marine-grade powder-coated aluminum and high-strength composite.


Pros

  • Quality materials
  • Multiple mounting options
  • Phone corners access
  • Two sizes for big and small devices

Cons

  • Complicated installation
  • No rubber to dampen vibrations
  • Pricey


Roam mount

If you don’t want to cough up hundreds of dollars, the Roam motorcycle phone mount could be your best friend. It’s a universal mount that will accommodate almost any smartphone up to 3.5 inches wide! The size is adjustable to fit handlebar sizes from 7/8” - 1-1/4” in diameter, and there’s a two-point system to hold the phone securely.

The two-point clamp may seem like a flimsy way to secure a phone but there’s also a silicone web that wraps around the device and presses it firmly against the mount. It also offers some vibration dampening and can stretch quite a lot to accommodate different sizes.

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Easy installation
  • Two-point system
  • Fits everything up to 3.5 inches wide

Cons

  • Can't be used with sports bikes
  • The clamp feels a bit cheap


Mob Armor Switch


The Mob Armor Switch offers a different take on motorcycle phone mounts. It uses an industrial-grade magnet to stick to your bike. Now, this design has its pros and cons, obviously.

As far as installation is concerned, this one is pretty straightforward - just find a metal part on your bike to slap on the mount. That’s the problem too - if you’re driving a small scooter, covered in plastic shields, you won’t find a proper installation spot.

On bigger bikes, the Mob Armor Switch can be attached to the fuel tank. The phone holder itself uses a three-point clamp design to hold the device, and it’s pretty secure.

Pros

  • Easy installation
  • Strong magnet
  • 360-degree rotation
  • Quality materials

Cons

  • Expensive


Quad Lock

This motorcycle phone mount uses a quite interesting design. It’s a patented dual-stage lock system that ensures a secure lock, and you can also dismount your phone in under a second.

The main issue here is that the system requires a special case (sold separately) or an adapter (also sold separately). There’s also an optional vibration dampener (that’s recommended), and in the end, the price of the whole thing starts to push the $100 mark.

On the other hand, it’s slim, sturdy and many riders swear by this mount. The specific mounting solution also leaves your smartphone display completely free and accessible.

Pros

  • Universal
  • Easy to mount/dismount device
  • Full-screen access
  • Camera and side buttons unobstructed

Cons

  • Vibration dampener mandatory
  • Needs a special case/adapter
  • Expensive


RAM X-Grip

This motorcycle phone mount is extremely popular among riders and for a good reason. It uses a spring-loaded system with X-shaped arms to hold your phone securely at four contact points. There’s also an elastic web/mesh for additional protection and support.

The X-Grip can accommodate devices with screen sizes all the way up to 7 inches. This mount is also compatible with RAM’s wide range of arm and mount options. One drawback is that some users report a strong vibration transfer between the mount and their phones, and you can install a rubber dampener to alleviate this issue.

Pros

  • Universal fit up to 7-inch screen sizes
  • Dual security system
  • Quality materials

Cons

  • Installation can be difficult
  • Prone to vibrations
  • Expensive
  • Rubber mesh covers parts of the screen

Rokform

Rokform is basically a QuadLock competitor, as it uses the same system to lock the phone in place. You need a compatible case (once again) or an adapter for it to work, and the installation can be a bit cumbersome.

Once the Rokform is in place though, you’ll have one of the strongest motorcycle phone mounts out there. There are rubber spacers to dampen vibrations, three different mounting rings, and the arm is made out of aircraft-grade aluminum.

This thing is pretty expensive but user ratings speak for themselves.


Pros

  • Quality materials
  • Rubber spacers
  • Two color options
  • Slim and low profile

Cons

  • Expensive
  • You need a special case or an adapter


Conclusion


So there you have it - the best motorcycle phone mount you can get in 2021. Remember, operating your phone while you ride is extremely dangerous! Stick to passive use that doesn't require input from the driver such as navigation, video recording, voice calls (bluetooth headset required), etc. 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless