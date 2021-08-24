The best solar phone charger you can get in 2021 (updated August)

The best solar phone chargers at a glance:





BigBlue 28W

The best solar phone charger is called BigBlue and can harness 28W of power in ideal conditions. This is plenty of juice for your phone or tablet, and you can charge up to three devices simultaneously via the 3 USB ports.



This solar charger uses high-efficiency SunPower monocrystalline photovoltaic cells that convert up to 21.5-23.5% of solar power into free energy. These numbers are pretty impressive for a consumer product, especially at this price point.



There’s a special PET polymer coating that protects the panel from the occasional rain or water spatter, and all the ports have rubber flaps to ensure the IPX4 rating. There are two main downsides to the BigBlue solar charger.



First, it doesn’t include a battery or a power bank of any sort. If it’s nighttime or there are heavy clouds, you’re not gonna get much electricity out of it. Second, the device comes with a single micro USB cable, so you need to use/buy your own USB-C or USB-to-Lightning cable.



Other than that, this solar phone charger actually works (unlike many other bogus products out there), and it works pretty well. It’s not too heavy and you can fold it and carry it in your backpack. The price is also pretty reasonable, considering the power.

Pros One of the most powerful solar chargers at that price point

No built-in battery Only one micro USB cable in the box







Anker PowerPort 21W

Anker is a known entity in the charging business. It’s not surprising that the company has its own offering in the solar phone charger category. This 21W charger is almost as good as the BigBlue one but it’s more affordable, and a bit more compact.



It uses the same SunPower solar array (3 panels x 7W) with high efficiency, and thanks to the PowerIQ delivery system can pump up to 2.4A per USB port. The USB ports are just two (as opposed to the three in the BigBlue) but you can still charge two gadgets simultaneously.



The solar panels in this charger probably come from the same manufacturer as the ones in the BigBlue but if you choose Anker, you get an 18 months warranty and some peace of mind. Other than that, it’s the same charger, minus one panel. The same PET coating and water resistance apply here too. And sadly, there’s only one micro USB cable in the retail box as well.

Pros Great value

No battery One micro USB cable included







Hiluckey Solar Charger 25000mAh

If portability is really important, you should get a compact solar charger with a built-in battery. The Hiluckey 25,000mAh may sound like a character from a children’s book but it works and packs one of the biggest batteries around.



Most of these hybrid power banks/solar chargers don’t really work but this one has four monocrystalline cells that unfold to offer 5W of power and 1A of input current to actually charge that huge battery.



The plus side is that you can pre-charge the battery and use it as a normal power bank, and only top it up using solar power when conditions are good. This solar charger features two 2.1A high-speed USB ports and can charge two devices simultaneously.



As an added bonus you get built-in LED lights so the charge can double as a torchlight after dark. The ports are covered by rubber flaps and the whole thing is water-resistant, shockproof, and dustproof.

Pros Compact

4-panel design LED torchlight Cons Slow solar charging

Slow solar charging Not that cheap







BioLite 10+

The BioLite 10+ solar charger combines the best of both worlds - it features two big photovoltaic panels, and a 3,000mAh built-in battery.



Granted, the 10W of solar charging power is nowhere near the power of big 3 or 4-panel chargers but it’s considerably faster than the small power bank solar chargers.



This charger also includes a cleaver tool to maximize the power you can gather from our good old Sun. It’s a simple sun alignment tool that helps you position your solar charger at an optimal angle.



There’s also a rotating kickstand for extra comfort/utility, battery charge indicator, micro USB port for charging the battery manually, plus corner latches to Attach the charger to a backpack and capture some watts while on the move.

Pros 10W solar charging

Built-in battery Slim and stylish Cons Expensive

Expensive Not that powerful for the price

Not that powerful for the price Only one USB port







Goal Zero Nomad 10

The Nomad 10 solar charger from GoalZero not only sounds and looks cool but also delivers. It’s a 2-panel foldable solar charger with 10W of power, and if you find 10W too underpowered, you can order a model with power up to 200W! Of course, this comes at a price.



Back to the 10W variant. It’s a simple solar charger for small gadgets like phones, fitness trackers, power banks. Wait, power banks? Yeah, there’s no built-in battery, although the company offers a nice chart for pairing the solar charger with various GoalZero power banks.



The company itself is based in the US and operates a local support center which is also a big plus. It’s a serious company that offers everything from small solar chargers and power banks to mountable solar panels for solar arrays and household appliances.

Pros Great design

Scalable power options US-based company and support Cons Expensive

Expensive No built-in battery







So there you have it - the best solar phone chargers you can get in 2021. This list is a "work-in-progress", of course, and as solar technology moves forward, we expect many new models to arrive - much more powerful, efficient, and affordable. Watch this space for updates. Stay safe and happy hiking!

The power of the sun! Talk about free energy - it’s right above our heads. On a bright and sunny day, you can get up to 1000W per square meter, and even after we factor in the efficiency of modern photovoltaic panels, it’s still around 200W per square meter.Now, this is obviously not enough to power a production road car (although solar panels can help with various systems in electric vehicles) but what about a smartphone? Your typical smartphone charger can output between 5W and 25W of power (with modern super-fast chargers pushing the 100W limit).In theory, it’s completely viable to get a solar mobile charger, especially if you like to hit the mountains on a regular basis. Finding the best solar phone charger can be a tall order, there are many brands to choose from and many hidden variables to look out for.The rule of thumb is that you need at least 7W of power to be able to charge your phone with a solar phone charger, and the more - the better. Another thing to consider is whether the solar charger has a built-in battery or not. Your phone may choose to die in the middle of the night, and with no sunlight available, a solar charger is as good at charging your phone as a sheet of paper.Obviously, portability is another huge factor when choosing solar phone chargers. After all, you’re going to use the charger on the road, far from wall sockets and other industrial society pampering. Lightweight, foldable solar phone chargers are the best if you travel a lot and don’t want any extra weight or excess bulk in your backpack.So without further ado, here’s our list of the best solar phone chargers you can get in 2021.