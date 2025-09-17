Home Discussions You are here Samsung will have a hard time convincing everybody Galaxy S26 Ultra with Exynos 2600 is great General Sebastian Pier • Published: Sep 17, 2025, 11:09 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ... Samsung must provide its users with an upgrade to ensure their continued support and enthusiasm for the company’s products. After Apple’s recent success, it is imperative that Samsung implements similar upgrades for the S26U.Maintaining the current price point is crucial, which is likely why Samsung is opting for an in-house CPU. This could involve faster charging speeds, a larger battery capacity, increased RAM, or a brighter screen. Any of these improvements would be beneficial, as they would enhance the overall user experience and prevent Samsung from facing a challenging time in the future.It is worth noting that Apple has successfully implemented these upgrades without increasing prices. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that Samsung will experience a significant decline in sales if it follows Apple’s lead. Like 2 Reactions All Quote houseofcortez Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... Yuck it seems like Samsung is on a mission to destroy its customer base… just like the tablets for the garbage Mediatek chips…loss of Bluetooth features across their devices… coupled with Google killing sideloading and Android is feeling like its dead in the water for me at least. Like 4 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ↵houseofcortez said: Yuck it seems like Samsung is on a mission to destroy its customer base… just like the tablets for the garbage Mediatek chips…loss of Bluetooth features across their devices… coupled with Google killing sideloading and Android is feeling like its dead in the water for me at least. ... When Samsung charges an additional $100 for renting AI from google, it becomes challenging to increase prices further. This is because the company anticipates that the devices will not sell well, leaving them with limited options. Consequently, new hardware necessitates a price hike. Consequently, we have already seen samsung using the same battery, charge speeds, and other specifications since the s22 models. Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1w ago ... Funny how Apple is just finally catching up on RAM (iOS doesn't need a lot of RAM) then we saw what happened w the 15 series non Pro models, fast charge, and even Promotion, Iphone 16 Pro Max advertising 120Hz and maxing out at 90Hz, and Apple has been charging the same amount for all these years being underspecced. Samsung has being offering, a complete set of features both on the hardware side (fast charge, 12GB of RAM, a true 120Hz display, and even a vapor chamber) and on the software side (multitasking, useful AI) and people are complaining about the prices. Only the #isheep will think that any iphone is as complete as the S Ultra. For sure Samsung will only use their Exynous chips if in fact they meet the requirements, Samsung stands behind their products unlike Apple that charges top dollar and releases their devices overheating for 2 years in a row, its hard to deal with facts. Like 4 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w agoedited ... Im going to leave this here straight from google i let google d the talk. Since we ant to talk about defects.Samsung Galaxy S-series phones have faced several reported screen issues, including green/white lines, dull colors (especially in the S24 series), graininess, and premature wear of the oleophobic (fingerprint-resistant) coating on the S24 series. These issues can stem from hardware defects, faulty glue in the display layers, or software glitches, and can manifest as flickering, dead pixels, or a grainy texture. While some issues may be resolved by software updates or basic troubleshooting like restarting the device, others may require professional repair or indicate a faulty unit.Green/White Lines: A recurring problem across multiple S-series models (S20, S21, S22, S23, S24) where thin green or white lines appear on the display, sometimes developing over time without physical damage.Dull Colors: The Galaxy S24 Ultra, for instance, was noted for having less vibrant colors compared to its predecessor, the S21 Ultra, even with the "Vivid" display setting enabled.Navigation and Software Glitches: The S25 and S25 Ultra have seen reports of random bugs and incorrect navigation behavior, such as issues with swiping and the quick panel. Like Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 1w ago ... Yeah, average people buying phones care about this. Like 1 Reactions All Quote ProfessorJER Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... But what about the modem? Will they continue to use Snapdragon modems, or will they shift to Exynos modems? If the latter, then no sale. I'll be getting the OP 15. Like Reactions All Quote houseofcortez Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵TuGa121 said: Samsung must provide its users with an upgrade to ensure their continued support and enthusiasm for the company’s products. After Apple’s recent success, it is imperative that Samsung implements similar upgrades for the S26U.Maintaining the current price point is crucial, which is likely why Samsung is opting for an in-house CPU. This could involve faster charging speeds, a larger battery capacity, increased RAM, or a brighter screen. Any of these improvements would be beneficial, as they would enhance the overall user experience and prevent Samsung from facing a challenging time in the future.It is worth noting that Apple has successfully implemented these upgrades without increasing prices. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that Samsung will experience a significant decline in sales if it follows Apple’s lead. ... It’s the removal of features that gets me. You might be right but to me it feels like the things that make Samsung or even android unique are dying. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ↵houseofcortez said: It’s the removal of features that gets me. You might be right but to me it feels like the things that make Samsung or even android unique are dying. ... That's been happening for years already and I truly agree with you its one of the reasons I stopped using samsung after the note 20 and went just with apple and asus rog phones. That magic is gone and all there is now is frustration Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ↵houseofcortez said: It’s the removal of features that gets me. You might be right but to me it feels like the things that make Samsung or even android unique are dying. ... Supposedly, Samsung has its own new o. S, they've been wanting to get away from Google for years. But they have never done it. But let me tell you this. If that OS is true, and they offered it to me right now, I would not hesitate to remove this junk Google OS out of my fold and put whatever OS Samsung has a 100%. I will do it right now. Like 1 Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 3 4 5 ... 8 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Yuck it seems like Samsung is on a mission to destroy its customer base… just like the tablets for the garbage Mediatek chips…loss of Bluetooth features across their devices… coupled with Google killing sideloading and Android is feeling like its dead in the water for me at least.
Samsung must provide its users with an upgrade to ensure their continued support and enthusiasm for the company’s products. After Apple’s recent success, it is imperative that Samsung implements similar upgrades for the S26U.
Maintaining the current price point is crucial, which is likely why Samsung is opting for an in-house CPU. This could involve faster charging speeds, a larger battery capacity, increased RAM, or a brighter screen. Any of these improvements would be beneficial, as they would enhance the overall user experience and prevent Samsung from facing a challenging time in the future.
It is worth noting that Apple has successfully implemented these upgrades without increasing prices. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that Samsung will experience a significant decline in sales if it follows Apple’s lead.
It’s the removal of features that gets me. You might be right but to me it feels like the things that make Samsung or even android unique are dying.
It’s the removal of features that gets me. You might be right but to me it feels like the things that make Samsung or even android unique are dying.