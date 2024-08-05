Home Discussions You are here What would make you buy a small phone? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Aug 05, 2024, 3:43 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Steve Jobs was right about many things, but his views on the perfect size for a smartphone were famously wrong. Perceived as gigantic, the original iPhone had a 3.5-inch screen, and everyone loved it. A few years later, the Samsung Galaxy Note was ridiculed for its 5.3-inch display, but again - everyone loved it. Since then, phones have steadily grown in size, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max display is rumored to reach 6.9 inches. Chances are it will be the best-selling model of the generation, just like the 15 Pro Max and 14 Pro Max were for their respective generations.Despite the constantly growing phone sizes, there’s a vocal minority of people who say they want smaller phones. However, the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini and the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 10 didn’t sell well. They sold so poorly that Apple now has the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, and Asus is betting on the 6.8-inch Zenfone 11 Ultra to bring better sales. None of this has made people stop saying they want small phones. The question is, what will make people stop talking about small phones and start buying them?I’d guess that the battery life is a significant concern. So, would you buy a small phone if it had the lasting battery of a giant phone? Or are your concerns more related to the performance? Do you feel a smaller flagship should be cheaper just because of the size difference? All in all, what would make you choose a sub-six-inch device instead of your current one? Like 1 Reactions All Quote BornintheUSA • 6d ago ... Nothing. Nothing would make me buy a sub-six-inch device instead of my current one. Like 4 Reactions All Quote Smartphoner • 6d ago ... Nothing. Large screen is better for everything. Just wish phones were thin like 7.1mm at most. Like 3 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z • 6d ago ... My daily driver could never be smaller than 6.6, but I'm looking to get the iPhone 16 Pro instead of the Max, so if specs aren't skimped on Pro I'll have a smaller device soon. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Smartphoner • 6d ago ↵ilia.t said: Steve Jobs was right about many things, but his views on the perfect size for a smartphone were famously wrong. What I noticed is my tendons in my wrists are constantly strained. My guess is from the constant stretching of fingers utilizing the phone's screen.I tagged Samsung twice with 1 being recently requesting that they make a Galaxy S series phone within the range of 5 to 5.5 inches, 6 inches max but don't downgrade the specs. Give it the same specs as the Ultra but allow Ultra to be the big dog just off the screen size Like 2 Reactions All Quote DudemanBrochief • 6d ago ... Sticking with my s22/s23 combo... one for work, one for me! Besides, my s9+ tablet takes care of my bigger screen needs... no new SMALL phones? Im out! Like 1 Reactions All Quote BullaBoss • 6d ago ... It is just like the SUV craze. Nobody buys sedans but a few enthusiasts keep screaming into the void while manufacturers kill them off. Most people want bigger (even if not better). It's what the neighbors have, it's the new norm. Manufacturers keep making them because the sales don't lie. Smaller is synonymous with compromises, and we don't want compromise. More, bigger, better is the consumers' way of life. Like 2 Reactions All Quote jlark • 6d agoedited ... Well, I daily a 13 mini and have my old 12 mini as back up. I picked up the 12 mini on launch day (2020) and haven't looked back. I truly love the size. I think sub 6" phones are niche because most people do everything on their phones. Small phones are for people who don't use their phone for everything. I know in my case my phone is used for specific things as in make phone calls, text, take pics, music, gps and emails. That's it. I have an iPad for everything else and a Nintendo switch for gaming needs. I don't care about battery life, I have charges everywhere and it's not a big deal because my screen time avg an hour a day. However, size matters most to me. I move around a lot, I don't want to be bother with a mini tablet in my pocket. Such a shame the series didn't sell well and I know Apple would never bring it back. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TheRealDuckofDeath • 6d ago ... Zoom implants in my eyes?There is no value in or point with a small-screen phone these days. Like 2 Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 3 3 Join the discussion Latest Discussions What would make you buy a small phone? What makes a foldable better than a classic phone? Ask us anything about Samsung’s new devices Is AI going to make you upgrade your phone? See all discussions
