Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are exceeding all sales expectations, at least in the US

Phonearena team
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 1d ago

I'm fairly sure Apple's not going to debut any hardware that anyone else hasn't already debuted; you can bet the Chinese would have already incorporated any significant advancements. Still, an Apple foldable will sell like hotcakes because of the pent-up demand from Apple users. They've been waiting YEARS (as ususal) to enjoy what Android users already have. Every Apple user who sees my Fold says "If Apple doesn't have one next year, I'm switching," but they've been saying that for years and never switch. Nothing Samsung can do to fight a cult mentality.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d agoedited

" The latest and greatest foldable devices from the world's top smartphone vendor are still selling like hotcakes several months after breaking pre-order records around the world " This is a result of combining excellent hardware and software, and ensuring there are very few reported issues. In fact, most complaints are just nitpicking. For example, I would have preferred they kept the UDC for the interior camera to maintain an uninterrupted large screen. When people are nitpicking, it's a positive sign. I had no idea that the Flip was selling just as well, that an even more positive sign for Samsung.

R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 21h ago

Geez this must piss you Apple hugging writers off something chronic. Love it. Android companies still innovating while Apple bring us...an Orange phone that is the only thing you can wax lyrical about.


It's ugly as sin.

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 15h ago

Somebody check on toogah!

