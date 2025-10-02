Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy S26 is coming: 8 biggest potential changes to expect in 2026

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Information keeps changing, and the S26 Ultra is looking promising, with display, charging, and camera upgrades. I also appreciate Samsung maintaining its elegant, iconic look. We'll just have to wait and see.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d agoedited

Design tweaks coming in hot.

Copy from the iphone 17 pro. Obvious a blind person can see.


The S26 Ultra could debut the new M14 OLED panel,

I mean only 2 years after the iphone been using it lol.


A shuffle in the lineup: a new Galaxy S26 Pro model and no more Plus?

Even the name they have to copy from apple. SMH

gearwarz
gearwarz
Arena Apprentice
• 5h ago

Now that the Samsung and Microsoft OneDrive partnership is ending. Samsung should reintroduce the External Storage slot.

Make it SD Express only or Samsung UFS card.

The latter would be akin to Sony and the Memory stick...but thst was superior to SD and micro SD anyway.


Others will say that it is because of the slow transfer rate. Granted this is true, however image and video file sizes are getting much larger and packed with resolution. Unless this phone starts at 512gb, which I doubt, it will fill up fast!

