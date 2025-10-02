Home Discussions You are here Galaxy S26 is coming: 8 biggest potential changes to expect in 2026 General Tsveta Ermenkova • Published: Oct 02, 2025, 8:26 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d ago ... Information keeps changing, and the S26 Ultra is looking promising, with display, charging, and camera upgrades. I also appreciate Samsung maintaining its elegant, iconic look. We'll just have to wait and see. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1d agoedited ... Design tweaks coming in hot.Copy from the iphone 17 pro. Obvious a blind person can see.The S26 Ultra could debut the new M14 OLED panel,I mean only 2 years after the iphone been using it lol.A shuffle in the lineup: a new Galaxy S26 Pro model and no more Plus?Even the name they have to copy from apple. SMH Like 1 Reactions All Quote gearwarz Arena Apprentice • 5h ago ... Now that the Samsung and Microsoft OneDrive partnership is ending. Samsung should reintroduce the External Storage slot.Make it SD Express only or Samsung UFS card.The latter would be akin to Sony and the Memory stick...but thst was superior to SD and micro SD anyway.Others will say that it is because of the slow transfer rate. Granted this is true, however image and video file sizes are getting much larger and packed with resolution. Unless this phone starts at 512gb, which I doubt, it will fill up fast! Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 38m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
