New iPadOS 26 bug makes it impossible to type on iPad mini floating keyboard

Phonearena team
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago

" Another day, another bug related to Apple's new iOS and iPadOS 26 launch. " Written by PA, I will not elaborate further.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d agoedited

Once again, I am fortunate to not encounter any of these bugs. AirPlay functions flawlessly without any issues. I conducted a test and found no problems. From now on, I will replicate the issues posted by PA on this platform to determine if I encounter any. Until now, they have not posted a bug that I have experienced. This is remarkable. Perhaps it is only with older models? However, this is not the case with the 17 Pro Max, as evidenced by the link I provided.


https://postimg.cc/68Vb74w5

Just funny how dumb Fan girls take anything and post hate when they use defective devices 5 years running.

flip_flop
flip_flop
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

This was supposed to be fixed in 26.0.1?

MusicNotes24
MusicNotes24
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Working at Verizon, we had an issue yesterday where 3 iPhones bricked after the latest updates. 2 phones were the 17 and the other was a iPhone 13.

MusicNotes24
MusicNotes24
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Once again, I am fortunate to not encounter any of these bugs. AirPlay functions flawlessly without any issues. I conducted a test and found no problems. From now on, I will replicate the issues posted by PA on this platform to determine if I encounter any. Until now, they have not posted a bug that I have experienced. This is remarkable. Perhaps it is only with older models? However, this is not the case with the 17 Pro Max, as evidenced by the link I provided.


https://postimg.cc/68Vb74w5

Just funny how dumb Fan girls take anything and post hate when they use defective devices 5 years running.

Didn’t realize you were the sole representative of all Apple products users…when you’re shining Tim’s knob, do you just get straight to it or give it the ole spit shine?….

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵MusicNotes24 said:

Didn’t realize you were the sole representative of all Apple products users…when you’re shining Tim’s knob, do you just get straight to it or give it the ole spit shine?….

In contrast, I prefer to acknowledge the genuine issues that arise. As an owner of nearly every Apple product, I have not encountered a single bug post on this platform. Am I truly fortunate, or is someone exaggerating the problem? However, I have observed bugs on the FOLD 7 that I do see. I use a Mac all day for work and have successfully tested the air Drop feature without any issues. I am using an iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple TV, and iPad, and I have not encountered any problems, not even on the iPad. Therefore, In my opinion, if there were a genuine issue, I would have already encountered it. However, I have not, which suggests that there is something amiss here.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵MusicNotes24 said:

Didn’t realize you were the sole representative of all Apple products users…when you’re shining Tim’s knob, do you just get straight to it or give it the ole spit shine?….

In response to your recent comments, I must express my concern that your behavior is inappropriate. I would appreciate it if you could refrain from making personal remarks about your life preferences in men. While it is understandable that you may have personal interests in men, it is crucial to maintain a respectful and private demeanor while everyone else here is straight. This forum is intended for constructive discussions and should not be used for personal attacks or gossip.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵MusicNotes24 said:

Working at Verizon, we had an issue yesterday where 3 iPhones bricked after the latest updates. 2 phones were the 17 and the other was a iPhone 13.

After this comment "Didn’t realize you were the sole representative of all Apple products users…when you’re shining Tim’s knob, do you just get straight to it or give it the ole spit shine?…." Your credibility is truly remarkable.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵NunoB512 said:

" Another day, another bug related to Apple's new iOS and iPadOS 26 launch. " Written by PA, I will not elaborate further.

If i were you i would not comment after you using a defected device.


Gotta Love google. Your own platform outs you with the truth. Key words HARDWARE DEFECTS.👇

Common Hardware Defects and Issues

  • Green Static on Display: 
  • Some users report experiencing intermittent green static lines across the screen, which can persist even after software updates and factory resets, suggesting a hardware fault. 
  • Overheating and Rattling Ultrawide Camera: 
  • The ultrawide (0.6x) camera module on some S25 Ultra units has been reported to vibrate or rattle and cause an increase in phone temperature. 
  • Severe Overheating: 
  • Devices may overheat during normal use, even with AI-driven features, and can shut down due to high temperatures, leading to performance issues. 
  • Charging and Power Problems: 
  • Users have reported slow, inconsistent charging, and devices failing to power on. In some cases, this could be due to a battery or charging IC defect. 
  • Deteriorating Oleophobic Coating: 
  • The anti-fingerprint coating on the S25 Ultra's screen appears to wear off quickly, resulting in increased smudging and smudges. 
  • Micro-Scratches: 
  • The phone's screen is susceptible to micro-scratches, potentially due to the switch to Gorilla Glass Armor 2, which may offer better scratch resistance at the cost of drop protection. 


NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

If i were you i would not comment after you using a defected device.


Gotta Love google. Your own platform outs you with the truth. Key words HARDWARE DEFECTS.👇

Common Hardware Defects and Issues

  • Green Static on Display: 
  • Some users report experiencing intermittent green static lines across the screen, which can persist even after software updates and factory resets, suggesting a hardware fault. 
  • Overheating and Rattling Ultrawide Camera: 
  • The ultrawide (0.6x) camera module on some S25 Ultra units has been reported to vibrate or rattle and cause an increase in phone temperature. 
  • Severe Overheating: 
  • Devices may overheat during normal use, even with AI-driven features, and can shut down due to high temperatures, leading to performance issues. 
  • Charging and Power Problems: 
  • Users have reported slow, inconsistent charging, and devices failing to power on. In some cases, this could be due to a battery or charging IC defect. 
  • Deteriorating Oleophobic Coating: 
  • The anti-fingerprint coating on the S25 Ultra's screen appears to wear off quickly, resulting in increased smudging and smudges. 
  • Micro-Scratches: 
  • The phone's screen is susceptible to micro-scratches, potentially due to the switch to Gorilla Glass Armor 2, which may offer better scratch resistance at the cost of drop protection. 

I will NOT elaborate further PA did an excellent job in this article.

