Subscriber says T-Mobile's customer service has hit a new low

12sag02 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago
Very seldom go to the local store. Went in recently for a new sim. Transfer went smoothly, no wait.

Waterhead1977 Arena Apprentice • 21h ago
So, what comes to a guy who was trying to order screen protector for his Google phone all I can say Tha this guy is stupid as hell. Who orders stuff like that from T-Mobile while you have Amazon or Ebay for that. It would cost him way less than buying from T-Mobile for sure. You might say, this guy might be old school guy who don't know how to use internet and such, then ask your kids or somebody else to do that. Cases like that make T-Mobile to look bad, which is customer fault, in my opinion ignore first place. I've never had a single problem with T-Mobile and I've been customer with this company since their fires day

Vampyra Arena Apprentice • 11h ago
OMG, who would contact a phone company for a case, screen protector, or ear buds? If you do then you get what you deserve.I have always shopped eBay or Amazon. There are so many styles with pictures and reviews. What that person did reminded me of my mother and I'm 60 years old!Do I need to do his shopping for him too?

DavidArthurWalters Arena Apprentice • 6h ago
Blame it on the customer IS the policy.
