Apple stops signing iOS 18.6.2 – no more downgrades after iOS 26

tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 2d ago

The business sector is still evaluating 26. Still sitting on 18.6.2 on my company managed iPhone 13

Augustine
Augustine
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵tokuzumi said:

The business sector is still evaluating 26. Still sitting on 18.6.2 on my company managed iPhone 13

Smart move. I wish I had sat on 18 until 26.1 were out. Too many little bugs and some apps crashing.

