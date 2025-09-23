Home Discussions You are here iPhone Air review: Pointless until you actually hold it in your hand General Mariyan Slavov • Published: Sep 23, 2025, 9:02 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Did the iPhone Air just surpass the S25 Edge in the battery test? Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago ... "iPhone Air review: Pointless"Fixed.Honestly, this is the iPhone you'd get for your kid or 70 year old parents. Like 4 Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 2d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Did the iPhone Air just surpass the S25 Edge in the battery test? ... They both have trash batteries. Who cares? Youre really going to come on here and argue "But but but the iphone air trash battery is less trash than edges trash battery? Trash is trash Like 3 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d ago ↵J2017 said: They both have trash batteries. Who cares? Youre really going to come on here and argue "But but but the iphone air trash battery is less trash than edges trash battery? Trash is trash ... Test show other results. Like Reactions All Quote Mariyan Slavov Phonearena team • 2d ago ↵pimpin83z said: "iPhone Air review: Pointless"Fixed.Honestly, this is the iPhone you'd get for your kid or 70 year old parents. ... Point taken :) but many people will consider it a novelty Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵MariyanSlavov said: Point taken :) but many people will consider it a novelty ... Honestly, Apple dropped the ball with this one. Battery should've been 3,900 mAh, there should be another speaker & at least an ultrawide camera. The display size is perfect. Smaller than the Max but larger than the Pro. It would've been the perfect all-around iPhone had they not nerfed those areas. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Crispin_Gatieza Arena Master • 2d ago ↵pimpin83z said: "iPhone Air review: Pointless"Fixed.Honestly, this is the iPhone you'd get for your kid or 70 year old parents. ... Whoa there Kimosabe! I'm not quite 70 but I'm contemplating retirement in the next couple of years. I don't see this phone as that much of a waste. The lack of an ultra wide lens is a non-starter but that's really about it. Many of us wear some form of Bluetooth headset so the mono speaker isn't the con it's made out to be. If the battery can make it through the work day, who doesn't give a little top up on the way home? Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1d ago ↵Crispin_Gatieza said: Whoa there Kimosabe! I'm not quite 70 but I'm contemplating retirement in the next couple of years. I don't see this phone as that much of a waste. The lack of an ultra wide lens is a non-starter but that's really about it. Many of us wear some form of Bluetooth headset so the mono speaker isn't the con it's made out to be. If the battery can make it through the work day, who doesn't give a little top up on the way home? ... I'm not really saying it's a waste. You made all good points, but they can be easily countered.To capture more that middle range of non-teenyboppers - Boomers, an ultrawide is needed.Many of us do wear some form of Bluetooth headset, but there are many more who don't.This dude on "Tech Twitter" took his Air to Disney & his battery went from 98%-3% from 9:30AM-7:16PM & he needed to use a battery pack to get him through the rest of the night. Not bad, but last year I took my S24 Ultra off the charger at 8AM & it was at 15% at almost midnight while taking a lot of pictures & videos, using navigation, countless Meet calls from my wife & having my 14 Pro Max & my son's iPad Mini on hotspot from 12PM-11PM. And I still can get 6+ hours of SoT on it if I push it.Bottom line, it's a good phone, but there's definitely room for improvement if they want to reach a wider audience. Like 1 Reactions All Quote NVW55V Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... The article is spot on. Every phone made has its trade offs compared to the others. Whether price, features or market segmentation. The “Air” and “Edge” cater to a market that does not live by specs or battery life or cameras. Every phone today is powerful!I need a phone to make and receive 20-30 phone calls, receive/send 80-100 texts, read/send 50+ short emails, lightly surf the web and listen to some background music at a low volume. I plug it in on the way to and from work to use CarPlay and the 90-120 minutes in the car is all the charging I need. I’ve had the “Air” since Friday (6 days) and the “Adaptive Power Mode” has learned my usage. I ended both Monday and Tuesday USING approximately 40% of the battery. I have only plugged into a physical charger, outside of the car, once in 6 days. That’s pretty darn convenient for my scenario. When people/reviewers say “Who asked for the Air and Edge to exist”? Well it was me!! And I’m so happy Apple and Samsung did. Like Reactions All Quote Crispin_Gatieza Arena Master • 1d ago ↵pimpin83z said: I'm not really saying it's a waste. You made all good points, but they can be easily countered.To capture more that middle range of non-teenyboppers - Boomers, an ultrawide is needed.Many of us do wear some form of Bluetooth headset, but there are many more who don't.This dude on "Tech Twitter" took his Air to Disney & his battery went from 98%-3% from 9:30AM-7:16PM & he needed to use a battery pack to get him through the rest of the night. Not bad, but last year I took my S24 Ultra off the charger at 8AM & it was at 15% at almost midnight while taking a lot of pictures & videos, using navigation, countless Meet calls from my wife & having my 14 Pro Max & my son's iPad Mini on hotspot from 12PM-11PM. And I still can get 6+ hours of SoT on it if I push it.Bottom line, it's a good phone, but there's definitely room for improvement if they want to reach a wider audience. ... I think the jury's still out on Silicon-Carbon batteries but it looks promising. Until then, running time vs. packaging will rule the conversation. We still haven't been able to stuff 10 pounds of sh!t in a 5 pound bag.
