Google Pixel 8 deals to expect
Google is expected to equip its 2023 Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagships with larger batteries and faster charging, adding to the undeniable appeal of its own Android handset line. They are also a perennial fan favorite for their stand-out design with the camera strip on the back, and excellent value-for-money ratio compared to other flagship phone series, not to mention the unsurpassed software update cadence. Excellent doesn't mean cheap, though, as the Pixel 8 Pro is still projected to start from $900, so let's preview what deals can be expected for Google's best 2023 phone and its smaller Pixel 8 sibling.
Amazon is usually one of the best places to buy Google Pixel phones and it can offer up to $200 off directly during events like Amazon Prime Day. You won't be getting the generous trade-in deals that you can have at places like Best Buy or Google's own store, though.
Best Buy is usually offering the Pixels in all their colors and storage variants. Besides the discount and trade-in, Best Buy gave $300 off on the Pixel 7 Pro and that was the best Pixel 7 Pro deal at the time. It might have something similar in store for the Pixel 8 Pro as well.
AT&T has its generic $800 off deal on any flagship phone that with an eligible trade-in and unlimited 5G plan. The kicker, however, is that you can trade in any phone that costs at least $35 and likely get $800 off the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro!
Just like AT&T, Verizon may be offering the Pixel 8 Pro with $800 off for an eligible trade-in and a new plan subscription. That would leave the phone costing you just $99.
Eventual Pixel 8 pricing
The Pixel 7 Pro deals have brought it below its starting $899 price for the base 128GB version, and there is little reason to expect that Google will charge more for the Pixel 8 Pro with the potential for recession looming on the horizon, and given that there might not be big design or hardware surprises. The same goes for the Pixel 8 and its eventual $599 tag, yet every little bit helps when it comes to phone deals.
|Storage
|Google Pixel 8
|Google Pixel 8 Pro
|128GB
|$599 (same as Pixel 7)
|$899 (same as Pixel 7 Pro)
|256GB
|$699
|$999
|512GB
|-
|$1,099
Google Pixel 8 Pro deals
- Best Buy $300 discount
- Google Store credit
- Up to $800 off at AT&T or Verizon with a trade-in
Pixel 8 Pro deals on Amazon
Pixel 8 Pro deals at Best Buy
AT&T Pixel 8 Pro deals to expect
Pixel 8 Pro deals at Verizon to expect
T-Mobile Pixel 8 Pro deals to expect
- Free Pixel 8 or up to $800 off the Pixel 8 Pro with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or equivalent Sprint plans.
- Pixel 8 for $99 (or $500.99 off the 8 Pro) with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on qualifying plans.
Will there be a free Google Pixel 8?
- There might be on Best Buy with a discount and a trade-in for the Pixel 7
- Free AT&T and Verizon Pixel 8 with any trade-in and a plan
As usual, the carriers may give the Pixel 8 for free with a trade-in, or at a heavy discount without since its price is rather low compared to its larger sibling. Moreover, Best Buy had its predecessor at $250 off at launch, essentially slashing its price to sub-$500 category, not even counting the great trade-in offer.
Can you get the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro unlocked?
- Yes, on Google Store, at Best Buy, on Amazon, etc.
Google's Pixels are among the rare phone models that you can buy unlocked in the US from nearly anywhere but the carrier stores, together with the iPhones and Samsung Galaxies.
Things that are NOT allowed: