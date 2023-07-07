Google Pixel 8 deals to expect





Eventual Pixel 8 pricing

The Pixel 7 Pro deals have brought it below its starting $899 price for the base 128GB version, and there is little reason to expect that Google will charge more for the Pixel 8 Pro with the potential for recession looming on the horizon, and given that there might not be big design or hardware surprises. The same goes for the Pixel 8 and its eventual $599 tag, yet every little bit helps when it comes to phone deals.







Google Pixel 8 Pro deals

Best Buy $300 discount

Google Store credit

Up to $800 off at AT&T or Verizon with a trade-in

Pixel 8 Pro deals on Amazon

Amazon is usually one of the best places to buy Google Pixel phones and it can offer up to $200 off directly during events like Amazon Prime Day . You won't be getting the generous trade-in deals that you can have at places like Best Buy or Google's own store, though.

Pixel 8 Pro deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is usually offering the Pixels in all their colors and storage variants. Besides the discount and trade-in, Best Buy gave $300 off on the Pixel 7 Pro and that was the best Pixel 7 Pro deal at the time. It might have something similar in store for the Pixel 8 Pro as well.



AT&T Pixel 8 Pro deals to expect

AT&T has its generic $800 off deal on any flagship phone that with an eligible trade-in and unlimited 5G plan. The kicker, however, is that you can trade in any phone that costs at least $35 and likely get $800 off the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro!



Just like AT&T, Verizon may be offering the Pixel 8 Pro with $800 off for an eligible trade-in and a new plan subscription. That would leave the phone costing you just $99.



T-Mobile Pixel 8 Pro deals to expect

Free Pixel 8 or up to $800 off the Pixel 8 Pro with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or equivalent Sprint plans.

Pixel 8 for $99 (or $500.99 off the 8 Pro) with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on qualifying plans.





Will there be a free Google Pixel 8?





There might be on Best Buy with a discount and a trade-in for the Pixel 7

Free AT&T and Verizon Pixel 8 with any trade-in and a plan



As usual, the carriers may give the Pixel 8 for free with a trade-in, or at a heavy discount without since its price is rather low compared to its larger sibling. Moreover, Best Buy had its predecessor at $250 off at launch, essentially slashing its price to sub-$500 category, not even counting the great trade-in offer.



Can you get the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro unlocked?

Yes, on Google Store, at Best Buy, on Amazon, etc.





Google's Pixels are among the rare phone models that you can buy unlocked in the US from nearly anywhere but the carrier stores, together with the iPhones and Samsung Galaxies.