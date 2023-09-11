Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
Budget beauty Moto G Stylus 2022 is cheaper than you can imagine right now

Motorola Android Deals
Budget beauty Moto G Stylus 2022 is cheaper than you can imagine right now
A good smartphone doesn't have to be expensive and the Moto G Stylus 2022 is proof. A starting price of $299.99 already made it one of the most affordable phones around and at the moment, it's a staggering $170 off.

We tend to associate a high price tag with quality and often get tricked into spending more than we should on expensive phones. But if all you are going to do on your phone is use social media, stay in touch with friends and family, and browse the web, you need to look no further than the Moto G Stylus 2022. That's especially true if money is tight right now and you want to get more than what you'll be paying for.

Moto G Stylus 6GB 128GB

6.8 inches 90Hz screen | Stylus | 5,000mAh | Mediatek Helio G88 chip | MicroSD slot | Headphone jack | 50MP+8MP+2MP rear cameras
$170 off (57%)
$129 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

It has a large 6.8-inch screen with a faster-than-standard refresh rate of 90Hz. One of the stand-out features of the phone is that it comes with a stylus. The only other mainstream smartphone that includes a stylus is the Galaxy S23 Ultra and it costs $1,200.

The Moto G Stylus 2022 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G88 which is paired with a generous 6GB of RAM. Performance is quite good and the only time when you may experience stutters is while playing graphically demanding games, which is not what this phone is built for.

The phone has 128GB of storage and there's also a microSD slot for adding more space. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both these features are fast disappearing from phones. And despite being an affordable phone, it also has NFC.

There is a 5,000mAh battery inside which keeps the phone running for two days. There are three cameras on the phone's back and they do a pretty decent job when there is enough lighting. 

Best Buy is currently selling the Moto G Stylus 2022 for only $129.99, after a discount of 57 percent. That's an amazing price for a phone with an impressive screen, a built-in stylus, long battery life, and good performance. 

