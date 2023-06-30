Best Buy is selling compact beast Surface Pro 9 at a tremendously marked-down price

The best tablets often set too many goals and end up being mediocre but the Microsoft Surface 9 Pro 9 defies the notion that you can't please all kinds of users. The 8GB/256GB model has a well-deserved price tag of $1,099.99 but Best Best has marked it down by $300 at the moment.





The tablet PC flaunts a 13 inches screen which is large enough for getting work done but not unwieldy like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It's a lovely high-resolution screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.





The model on sale has the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor under the hood and can handle all sorts of tasks with ease. The Surface Pro 9 runs Windows 11 Home so it gives you the flexibility of traditional laptops in a compact form factor.





Surfae Pro 9 8GB 256GB 13 inch 120Hz screen | 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor | Removable storage | 15.5 hours of battery life | Windows Hello face sign-in | 10MP front camera | 10MP rear camera | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Windows 11 $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





There's a kickstand on the back which can be used to prop up the device at various angles and it's stiff, so the tablet stays put at whichever angle you set it at.





This means that the device not only has an edge over other top slates when it comes to productivity because it's not held back by the operating system, but it's also better for content consumption, as you can place it anywhere you please and your hands will also thank you.





The device has a removable SSD so you won't have to worry about running out of storage or deleting your important documents and projects. It also has more ports than other tablets, including two USB-S Thunderbolt 4 ports and a Surface Connect port.





For the next 12 hours, you can save $300 on the Surface Pro 9 and get it for $799.99 instead of $1,099.99. That's a meaty discount and you should grab it if you want a portable, lightweight tablet that you can use as your only laptop.





Surface Laptop 5 8GB 256GB 3.5 inch Touch Screen | Intel Evo Platform Core i5 | 18 hours of battery life | $150 off (15%) $849 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





If you instead want a traditional laptop, Best Buy also has the amazing Surface Laptop 5 on sale. The retailer is selling the 8GB/256GB variant for $849.99 instead of $999.99, giving you a chance to save $150. It's a great option for those who want a premium-looking laptop with a solid display and strong performance.







