Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Best Buy is selling compact beast Surface Pro 9 at a tremendously marked-down price

Microsoft Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy knocks a tremendous amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
The best tablets often set too many goals and end up being mediocre but the Microsoft Surface 9 Pro 9 defies the notion that you can't please all kinds of users. The 8GB/256GB model has a well-deserved price tag of $1,099.99 but Best Best has marked it down by $300 at the moment.

The tablet PC flaunts a 13 inches screen which is large enough for getting work done but not unwieldy like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It's a lovely high-resolution screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The model on sale has the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor under the hood and can handle all sorts of tasks with ease. The Surface Pro 9 runs Windows 11 Home so it gives you the flexibility of traditional laptops in a compact form factor.

Surfae Pro 9 8GB 256GB

13 inch 120Hz screen | 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor | Removable storage | 15.5 hours of battery life | Windows Hello face sign-in | 10MP front camera | 10MP rear camera | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Windows 11
$300 off (27%)
$799 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

There's a kickstand on the back which can be used to prop up the device at various angles and it's stiff, so the tablet stays put at whichever angle you set it at. 

This means that the device not only has an edge over other top slates when it comes to productivity because it's not held back by the operating system, but it's also better for content consumption, as you can place it anywhere you please and your hands will also thank you.

The device has a removable SSD so you won't have to worry about running out of storage or deleting your important documents and projects. It also has more ports than other tablets, including two USB-S Thunderbolt 4 ports and a Surface Connect port. 

For the next 12 hours, you can save $300 on the Surface Pro 9 and get it for $799.99 instead of $1,099.99. That's a meaty discount and you should grab it if you want a portable, lightweight tablet that you can use as your only laptop.

Surface Laptop 5 8GB 256GB

3.5 inch Touch Screen | Intel Evo Platform Core i5 | 18 hours of battery life |
$150 off (15%)
$849 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

If you instead want a traditional laptop, Best Buy also has the amazing Surface Laptop 5 on sale. The retailer is selling the 8GB/256GB variant for $849.99 instead of $999.99, giving you a chance to save $150. It's a great option for those who want a premium-looking laptop with a solid display and strong performance.


Popular stories

T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Loading Comments...

Latest News

If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless