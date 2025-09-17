Home Discussions You are here Garmin's new kid smartwatch doubles the price, but not the value General Johanna Romero • Published: Sep 17, 2025, 7:03 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Charlie2k Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... You clearly miss what this watch is all about. Your constant love for Apple is unexplainable. A kids watch can't have less than a day long batterylife, like... Well.. ALL Apple Watches. Where is my kid? Dunno, he forgot to charge his watch so the watch is dead. Like Reactions All Quote Charlie2k Arena Apprentice • 1w agoedited ↵Charlie2k said: You clearly miss what this watch is all about. Your constant love for Apple is unexplainable. A kids watch can't have less than a day long batterylife, like... Well.. ALL Apple Watches. Where is my kid? Dunno, he forgot to charge his watch so the watch is dead. ... Apple Watches with constant LTE 8hr batterylifeGarmin Bounce 2 with constant LTE 48h batterylifeHow about updating your article and remove the part about the Apple Watch comparison. Since it's just illogical and.. well.. A dumb comparison. No responsible parent would give a 8hr safety feature to their kid. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
You clearly miss what this watch is all about.
Your constant love for Apple is unexplainable. A kids watch can't have less than a day long batterylife, like... Well.. ALL Apple Watches. Where is my kid? Dunno, he forgot to charge his watch so the watch is dead.