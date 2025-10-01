Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

You can now edit like a pro on iPhone – Premiere is finally here

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Or buy YouCut as a one-time purchase and have it for life. And it's every bit as good (if not better). 😉

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited
↵MsPooks said:

Or buy YouCut as a one-time purchase and have it for life. And it's every bit as good (if not better). 😉

There is a significant distinction between YouCut and Premiere. While YouCut is designed for regular users, Premiere is specifically tailored for professionals.

YouCut Pro is a free, beginner-friendly mobile video editor with basic features, while Premiere Pro is a professional, paid desktop-based software with advanced tools for complex editing, color grading, and audio mixing. YouCut Pro is suitable for casual social media content, whereas Premiere Pro is the industry standard for film, TV, and professional long-form content creation. 

Two different levels.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵MsPooks said:

Or buy YouCut as a one-time purchase and have it for life. And it's every bit as good (if not better). 😉

I prefer iMovie over any other free video editing software. And ability to seamlessly start on iPhone and continue on iPad because most video clips are on iPhone, but editing on iPad is better due to screen real estate.

If premier can do that - I’ll give it a chance I love the “no ads” portion.



Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

There is a significant distinction between YouCut and Premiere. While YouCut is designed for regular users, Premiere is specifically tailored for professionals.

YouCut Pro is a free, beginner-friendly mobile video editor with basic features, while Premiere Pro is a professional, paid desktop-based software with advanced tools for complex editing, color grading, and audio mixing. YouCut Pro is suitable for casual social media content, whereas Premiere Pro is the industry standard for film, TV, and professional long-form content creation. 

Two different levels.

Cutting-and-pasting and AI-generated comment is very cute, but it's obvious you've used neither.

FFS, you didn't even read the article. 🤣

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵MsPooks said:

Cutting-and-pasting and AI-generated comment is very cute, but it's obvious you've used neither.

FFS, you didn't even read the article. 🤣

No i was answering you comment saying was better than Premiere when its clearly not.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
jamraca
jamraca
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

very good article, thanks

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless