Vivo revealed the design and colors of its Galaxy S26 challenger in new teasers

Phonearena team
J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 5d ago

The cameras on these will wipe the floor with the usual suspects. Oppo and Xiaomi will give them a run for their money though

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 5d ago
↵J2017 said:

The cameras on these will wipe the floor with the usual suspects. Oppo and Xiaomi will give them a run for their money though

I want to get my hands on one so I can take even better vacation pictures. The problem is that the cost of my vacations don't leave much room for me to buy one outright afterwards. 🤦🏽😂

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 5d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

I want to get my hands on one so I can take even better vacation pictures. The problem is that the cost of my vacations don't leave much room for me to buy one outright afterwards. 🤦🏽😂

Same I've been saying I'm going to upgrade but haven't yet by early 2026 the pro model should be around $700 they always launch around $900-$1000

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 4d ago
↵J2017 said:

Same I've been saying I'm going to upgrade but haven't yet by early 2026 the pro model should be around $700 they always launch around $900-$1000

Oh, I should be able to squeeze that out.

