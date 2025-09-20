Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning

Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 5d ago

"The Galaxy S25 series devices are likely to be among the first ones to get One UI 8.5."


It is evident that Samsung has encountered challenges with its One UI 8. Since the release of One UI 6, Samsung has struggled to replicate Apple’s Control Center, resulting in numerous issues. This pattern has persisted with One UI 7, and the s25 Edge attempts to emulate or surpass its competitors (Iphone air). While being the first to introduce a feature is commendable, achieving perfection is often elusive.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 5d ago

Great job Samsung keep it up, PA hasn't had many articles informing about bugs and flaws on One UI 7 and 8, like they do for the fruit company. I think the new Iphone already had 2 posts bout issues flaws, more than the Fold. Hopefully we will see One UI with the S26 series, I like this new release time frame.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d agoedited

If im correct the oneui 8 just came out for s25u 2 days go lol must be full of issues they want to.ove to the 8.5 son fast great job samsung business as usual once again since the oneui 6 nothing but issues and bugs 🐛

From google....

Yes, reports indicate the initial and even later One UI 8 stable versions and betas were full of bugs, including issues with Do Not Disturb settings, camera problems, unresponsive features like Expert RAW and Auto-adjusting Lock Screen Clock, and problems with notifications not staying persistent on Samsung's latest foldables and other devices.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago

Due to multiple reported issues with One UI 8, including a critical bug with the "Do Not Disturb" feature, Samsung will release One UI 8.5 to address these problems. In contrast to its usual practice of releasing point updates (e.g., 8.1), Samsung is reportedly skipping directly to 8.5 because of the extent of the issues found in the beta and initial stable rollouts.


Like I said they cant kill the bugs nothing but issues Bugs bugs bugs 😤

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

You guys remember when i said oneui 8 was full of bugs on the S25U well there it is.

One UI 8 widgets Bug


https://us.community.samsung.com/t5/Galaxy-S25/One-UI-8-widgets-Bug/td-p/3363437

But dont worry 8.5 is almost here lol. What a fn shame. Mind you there is someone here that keeps saying samsng has no bugs.

