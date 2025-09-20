Home Discussions You are here First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Sep 20, 2025, 7:24 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 5d ago ... "The Galaxy S25 series devices are likely to be among the first ones to get One UI 8.5."It is evident that Samsung has encountered challenges with its One UI 8. Since the release of One UI 6, Samsung has struggled to replicate Apple’s Control Center, resulting in numerous issues. This pattern has persisted with One UI 7, and the s25 Edge attempts to emulate or surpass its competitors (Iphone air). While being the first to introduce a feature is commendable, achieving perfection is often elusive. Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 5d ago ... Great job Samsung keep it up, PA hasn't had many articles informing about bugs and flaws on One UI 7 and 8, like they do for the fruit company. I think the new Iphone already had 2 posts bout issues flaws, more than the Fold. Hopefully we will see One UI with the S26 series, I like this new release time frame. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d agoedited ... If im correct the oneui 8 just came out for s25u 2 days go lol must be full of issues they want to.ove to the 8.5 son fast great job samsung business as usual once again since the oneui 6 nothing but issues and bugs 🐛From google....Yes, reports indicate the initial and even later One UI 8 stable versions and betas were full of bugs, including issues with Do Not Disturb settings, camera problems, unresponsive features like Expert RAW and Auto-adjusting Lock Screen Clock, and problems with notifications not staying persistent on Samsung's latest foldables and other devices. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ... Due to multiple reported issues with One UI 8, including a critical bug with the "Do Not Disturb" feature, Samsung will release One UI 8.5 to address these problems. In contrast to its usual practice of releasing point updates (e.g., 8.1), Samsung is reportedly skipping directly to 8.5 because of the extent of the issues found in the beta and initial stable rollouts. Like I said they cant kill the bugs nothing but issues Bugs bugs bugs 😤 Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... You guys remember when i said oneui 8 was full of bugs on the S25U well there it is.One UI 8 widgets Bug https://us.community.samsung.com/t5/Galaxy-S25/One-UI-8-widgets-Bug/td-p/3363437But dont worry 8.5 is almost here lol. What a fn shame. Mind you there is someone here that keeps saying samsng has no bugs. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
