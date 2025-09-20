Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iOS 26 might finally solve your iPhone's mysterious battery drain

VeliKaraca97
VeliKaraca97
Arena Apprentice
• 6d agoedited

i'm using iOS26 on 16 Pro Max and i odn't have any battery problems. It's working absolutely fine as it was with iOS 18. First day or two - yes, it's doing some stuff in the background that you feel through a bit of heating , after that and two full charges things are back to normal. No problems. Battery of mine is only on 59 cycles as the phone is new and 100% of battery life, keep in mind.

