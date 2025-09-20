Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The iPhone 17 screen upgrade everyone’s so happy about pales in comparison to older Galaxy phones

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 5d agoedited

On the other hand, Apple has never experienced the same level of criticism as Samsung in this regard. I have never encountered any reports on Phone Arena or any other platform where users have expressed concerns about the glare issue on iPhones. However, I have heard about numerous complaints from Galaxy Phone users regarding the same issue even here on Phone Arena. The iPhone without the coating exhibited superior performance compared to the Galaxy device with the coating. #JustSaying.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 5d agoedited

" Various techies who have gotten their hands on the iPhone 17 have noticed that Apple’s anti-glare coating, while very welcome, just isn’t as good as Samsung’s " I’ve been eagerly waiting for this article, but after reading and watching several reviews, it’s clear it doesn’t even come close. Credit where it’s due, Samsung deserves recognition for developing this feature, and I’ve heard the S26 series is set to introduce another groundbreaking feature that could be a real game changer. I knew that Apple would grab this feature as soon as the exclusivity patent would expire, and once again I was right. Good to see Samsung developing tech that makes a difference.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Jostian
Jostian
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

The Samsung's anti glare is NOT a coating, it's manufactured into the glass itself.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
chris_ccy07
chris_ccy07
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

On the other hand, Apple has never experienced the same level of criticism as Samsung in this regard. I have never encountered any reports on Phone Arena or any other platform where users have expressed concerns about the glare issue on iPhones. However, I have heard about numerous complaints from Galaxy Phone users regarding the same issue even here on Phone Arena. The iPhone without the coating exhibited superior performance compared to the Galaxy device with the coating. #JustSaying.

With your level of STRONG points you shouldn't waste it. Have you ever considered becoming a lawyer?

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless