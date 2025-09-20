Home Discussions You are here The iPhone 17 screen upgrade everyone’s so happy about pales in comparison to older Galaxy phones General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 20, 2025, 10:40 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 5d agoedited ... On the other hand, Apple has never experienced the same level of criticism as Samsung in this regard. I have never encountered any reports on Phone Arena or any other platform where users have expressed concerns about the glare issue on iPhones. However, I have heard about numerous complaints from Galaxy Phone users regarding the same issue even here on Phone Arena. The iPhone without the coating exhibited superior performance compared to the Galaxy device with the coating. #JustSaying. Like 2 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 5d agoedited ... " Various techies who have gotten their hands on the iPhone 17 have noticed that Apple’s anti-glare coating, while very welcome, just isn’t as good as Samsung’s " I’ve been eagerly waiting for this article, but after reading and watching several reviews, it’s clear it doesn’t even come close. Credit where it’s due, Samsung deserves recognition for developing this feature, and I’ve heard the S26 series is set to introduce another groundbreaking feature that could be a real game changer. I knew that Apple would grab this feature as soon as the exclusivity patent would expire, and once again I was right. Good to see Samsung developing tech that makes a difference. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Jostian Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... The Samsung's anti glare is NOT a coating, it's manufactured into the glass itself. Like 1 Reactions All Quote chris_ccy07 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ↵TuGa121 said: On the other hand, Apple has never experienced the same level of criticism as Samsung in this regard. I have never encountered any reports on Phone Arena or any other platform where users have expressed concerns about the glare issue on iPhones. However, I have heard about numerous complaints from Galaxy Phone users regarding the same issue even here on Phone Arena. The iPhone without the coating exhibited superior performance compared to the Galaxy device with the coating. #JustSaying. ... With your level of STRONG points you shouldn't waste it. Have you ever considered becoming a lawyer? Like 3 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
On the other hand, Apple has never experienced the same level of criticism as Samsung in this regard. I have never encountered any reports on Phone Arena or any other platform where users have expressed concerns about the glare issue on iPhones. However, I have heard about numerous complaints from Galaxy Phone users regarding the same issue even here on Phone Arena. The iPhone without the coating exhibited superior performance compared to the Galaxy device with the coating. #JustSaying.