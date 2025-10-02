Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Vivo V60 review: Outstanding battery life and a solid camera experience

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago

Definitely a meh sounding phone that's an easy pass.

alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 23h ago

"Limited U.S. availability" ?! ... Are you guys trolling?

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 23h ago
↵alanrock said:

"Limited U.S. availability" ?! ... Are you guys trolling?

Bad 🤖. They're not wrong.

alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 21h ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

Bad 🤖. They're not wrong.

Zero availability would be the most accurate description.

meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 20h ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

Definitely a meh sounding phone that's an easy pass.

It’s a better buy than Googles latest meh midrange offering, which is definitely an easy pass.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 20h ago
↵meanestgenius said:

It’s a better buy than Googles latest meh midrange offering, which is definitely an easy pass.

Ah I see, you're still salty from that time when users said that they preferred Pixels over Huawei devices.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 20h ago
↵alanrock said:

Zero availability would be the most accurate description.

*blows whistle*

Backtracking, 30 yard penalty.

alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 20h ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

*blows whistle*

Backtracking, 30 yard penalty.

Comprehension skills below zero detected. Scratch your head, Bats.

meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 17h ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

Ah I see, you're still salty from that time when users said that they preferred Pixels over Huawei devices.

Ah, I see. You’re still salty from when consumers voted with their wallets in preference of Huawei devices over Pixels.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 12h ago
↵alanrock said:

Comprehension skills below zero detected. Scratch your head, Bats.

Don't blame me for your lack of understanding.

