Shocking report claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with Exynos, not Snapdragon chipset

stolerik
stolerik
Arena Apprentice
• 4h ago

My S21 Ultra was the last Exynos-powered phone I'll ever buy.


It was horrible.


So no, I'm definitely not going to buy the S26 if it comes with Exynos.


No way.

chris_ccy07
chris_ccy07
Arena Apprentice
• 3h ago

If the Exynos 2600 can remain relatively stable and energy efficient as Snapdragon, while not making the phone a portable oven, I don't see a problem with it if it's more powerful than the 8 elite.

stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 1h ago

Most SOCs today are significantly more powerful than is required for excellent day to day real world performance. This perception that more power is better, to a great extent, is pure marketing hype. If any given SOC can provide a smooth stutter free interface, provide excellent cellular performance, run efficiently without generating excessive heat, and provide enough processing power for quality photo/video processing and do all this reliably then anything above that is meaningless. Running to judgement either way on how well or poorly the Exynos chipsets will perform in real world environments is foolish at this point. The Snapdragon Elite in my S25 Ultra is so much more powerful than required to provide excellent performance to meet my every need, I limit its clock rate in the settings to provide better battery life. Do you really need a sledgehammer to crack open an egg? As far as judging a new Exynos SOC based on older versions performance, Honda and Hyundai cars for the first several model years were a total joke but now are considered world class vehicles. I want to see how well the Exynos 2600 actually performs before I make foolish judgements based on ancient history or meaningless benchmarks.

stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 52m agoedited
↵stolerik said:

My S21 Ultra was the last Exynos-powered phone I'll ever buy.


It was horrible.


So no, I'm definitely not going to buy the S26 if it comes with Exynos.


No way.

I agree that the older Exynos SOCs were horribly buggy and a bad experience can certainly leave one gun shy but to pre judge a newer chipset that shares nothing with previous interactions other than a brand name may by a bit pre mature. Your judgment may very well turn out to be absolutely justified but the 260O may also prove to be a world class performer. We just have no way to know at this point.

sunnyfpy
sunnyfpy
Arena Apprentice
• 45m ago

Samsung chipset forget it

