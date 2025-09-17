Home Discussions You are here Shocking report claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with Exynos, not Snapdragon chipset General Sebastian Pier • Published: Sep 17, 2025, 3:44 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. stolerik Arena Apprentice • 4h ago ... My S21 Ultra was the last Exynos-powered phone I'll ever buy.It was horrible.So no, I'm definitely not going to buy the S26 if it comes with Exynos.No way. Like Reactions All Quote chris_ccy07 Arena Apprentice • 3h ago ... If the Exynos 2600 can remain relatively stable and energy efficient as Snapdragon, while not making the phone a portable oven, I don't see a problem with it if it's more powerful than the 8 elite. Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1h ago ... Most SOCs today are significantly more powerful than is required for excellent day to day real world performance. This perception that more power is better, to a great extent, is pure marketing hype. If any given SOC can provide a smooth stutter free interface, provide excellent cellular performance, run efficiently without generating excessive heat, and provide enough processing power for quality photo/video processing and do all this reliably then anything above that is meaningless. Running to judgement either way on how well or poorly the Exynos chipsets will perform in real world environments is foolish at this point. The Snapdragon Elite in my S25 Ultra is so much more powerful than required to provide excellent performance to meet my every need, I limit its clock rate in the settings to provide better battery life. Do you really need a sledgehammer to crack open an egg? As far as judging a new Exynos SOC based on older versions performance, Honda and Hyundai cars for the first several model years were a total joke but now are considered world class vehicles. I want to see how well the Exynos 2600 actually performs before I make foolish judgements based on ancient history or meaningless benchmarks. Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 52m agoedited ↵stolerik said: My S21 Ultra was the last Exynos-powered phone I'll ever buy.It was horrible.So no, I'm definitely not going to buy the S26 if it comes with Exynos.No way. ... I agree that the older Exynos SOCs were horribly buggy and a bad experience can certainly leave one gun shy but to pre judge a newer chipset that shares nothing with previous interactions other than a brand name may by a bit pre mature. Your judgment may very well turn out to be absolutely justified but the 260O may also prove to be a world class performer. We just have no way to know at this point. Like Reactions All Quote sunnyfpy Arena Apprentice • 45m ago ... Samsung chipset forget it Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Even if you skip iOS 26, Apple's got you covered with updates for iOS 18, macOS Sonoma and others by Iskra Petrova • 17m ago 1 Xiaomi 17 series is coming right when the iPhone 17 hits stores by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1h ago 1 Samsung could update your Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 to One UI 8 sooner than you expect by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 1 A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public by Anam Hamid • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
My S21 Ultra was the last Exynos-powered phone I'll ever buy.
It was horrible.
So no, I'm definitely not going to buy the S26 if it comes with Exynos.
No way.