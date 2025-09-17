A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public

Phonearena team
blackcatsmatter67
blackcatsmatter67
Arena Apprentice
• 3h ago

I come here for the daily T Mobile hit piece. I'm never disappointed.🙄

izick
izick
Arena Apprentice
• 1h ago

This would be nearly impossible today. My motherboard died and I was issued a new IMEI when it was swapped. They were only able to complete a SIM swap because they sent a message to my T-Mobile Home Internet physical device. There was then an error (they asked for the wrong IMEI on my phone), the H-INT device was no longer an authentication option, and I had to go into a store with my ID for any further changes to my account. It was inconvenient, and they had tried for a half hour over the phone to find a workaround because we had movers coming the next morning and I needed my phone, but alas. At least I know it'd take someone breaking into my house and knowing my random-generated T-Mobile PIN in order to change my SIM. 🤷‍♂️

