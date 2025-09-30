Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Is the OnePlus 15 really built to last… or just built to hype?

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
handsomparis
handsomparis
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

why do they keep making phones with small displays ?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Looks pretty hot, tbh.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 3d ago

OnePlus...the "poor little startup" that didn't have the money to produce enough phones, so you had to have an invite, to buy one. 🤣

Then, it was found to be nothing more than a knockoff of their parent company, Oppo (BBK).

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
AlanVonDuck
AlanVonDuck
Arena Apprentice
• 2d agoedited

In the US, the key is carrier availability. Most people can't afford to shell out $1000 for a phone.

I have the OnePlus 13 and love it. But I was getting antsy and had an upgrade available and got the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It seems like such a downgrade. Charging is SLOW, the battery doesn't last nearly as long. Plus, Google puts the fear of God into you to limit charging to 80%, which compounds the problem.

I keep switch back and forth. I'm on the Pixel now because my diabetes monitor isn't compatible with the OnePlus and I kind of need that.

Carrier availability would probably solve that too. Why would the medical device manufacturer waste their time approving a niche phone.

The one thing I am hoping for is that OnePlus will upgrade to level 3 face recognition. Didn't realize how great that feature was until I got the Pixel. I know it won't happen. I guess as long as I can put my phone in the dishwasher I'll be happy.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
AlanVonDuck
AlanVonDuck
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵handsomparis said:

why do they keep making phones with small displays ?

Serious question - Besides the foldable, who's making anything bigger?

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵handsomparis said:

why do they keep making phones with small displays ?

You mean other than because not everyone likes phones with big displays?

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
AlanVonDuck
AlanVonDuck
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵p51d007 said:

OnePlus...the "poor little startup" that didn't have the money to produce enough phones, so you had to have an invite, to buy one. 🤣

Then, it was found to be nothing more than a knockoff of their parent company, Oppo (BBK).

Marketing 101 - needing an invite to get in somewhere, or to join a social media page, or to buy something is COOL.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 2d ago

"Strength beyond Titanium." Yeah, they are clearly going after Apple.


Imagine building a phone so fragile that it scratches and bends in your pocket. Meanwhile OnePlus over here making a phone that no longer needs a case, has a battery twice as big, and can charge 3x as fast.


Oh, well. Same thing happened last year, Apple released the fasted chip available only to be surpassed 3 days later. Maybe next year!

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵AlanVonDuck said:

In the US, the key is carrier availability. Most people can't afford to shell out $1000 for a phone.

I have the OnePlus 13 and love it. But I was getting antsy and had an upgrade available and got the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It seems like such a downgrade. Charging is SLOW, the battery doesn't last nearly as long. Plus, Google puts the fear of God into you to limit charging to 80%, which compounds the problem.

I keep switch back and forth. I'm on the Pixel now because my diabetes monitor isn't compatible with the OnePlus and I kind of need that.

Carrier availability would probably solve that too. Why would the medical device manufacturer waste their time approving a niche phone.

The one thing I am hoping for is that OnePlus will upgrade to level 3 face recognition. Didn't realize how great that feature was until I got the Pixel. I know it won't happen. I guess as long as I can put my phone in the dishwasher I'll be happy.

Ever since the Tensor chip, I have no interest in owning a Pixel phone. The OnePlus 13 is great.

Like
6
Reactions
All
Quote
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵handsomparis said:

why do they keep making phones with small displays ?

Samsung Galaxy S25U: 6.8"

iPhone 17/Air/Pro: 6.3"/6.5"/6.3"

OnePlus 13: 6.82"

Hmmm... (Which one of these is bigger?)

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless