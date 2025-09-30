Home Discussions You are here Is the OnePlus 15 really built to last… or just built to hype? General Tsveta Ermenkova • Published: Sep 30, 2025, 10:51 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.  Please, contact us. handsomparis Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... why do they keep making phones with small displays ? Like Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 3d ago ... Looks pretty hot, tbh. Like 3 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 3d ago ... OnePlus...the "poor little startup" that didn't have the money to produce enough phones, so you had to have an invite, to buy one. 🤣Then, it was found to be nothing more than a knockoff of their parent company, Oppo (BBK). Like 1 Reactions All Quote AlanVonDuck Arena Apprentice • 2d agoedited ... In the US, the key is carrier availability. Most people can't afford to shell out $1000 for a phone.I have the OnePlus 13 and love it. But I was getting antsy and had an upgrade available and got the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It seems like such a downgrade. Charging is SLOW, the battery doesn't last nearly as long. Plus, Google puts the fear of God into you to limit charging to 80%, which compounds the problem.I keep switch back and forth. I'm on the Pixel now because my diabetes monitor isn't compatible with the OnePlus and I kind of need that.Carrier availability would probably solve that too. Why would the medical device manufacturer waste their time approving a niche phone.The one thing I am hoping for is that OnePlus will upgrade to level 3 face recognition. Didn't realize how great that feature was until I got the Pixel. I know it won't happen. I guess as long as I can put my phone in the dishwasher I'll be happy. Like 1 Reactions All Quote AlanVonDuck Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵handsomparis said: why do they keep making phones with small displays ? ... Serious question - Besides the foldable, who's making anything bigger? Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵handsomparis said: why do they keep making phones with small displays ? ... You mean other than because not everyone likes phones with big displays? Like 3 Reactions All Quote AlanVonDuck Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵p51d007 said: OnePlus...the "poor little startup" that didn't have the money to produce enough phones, so you had to have an invite, to buy one. 🤣Then, it was found to be nothing more than a knockoff of their parent company, Oppo (BBK). ... Marketing 101 - needing an invite to get in somewhere, or to join a social media page, or to buy something is COOL. Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 2d ago ... "Strength beyond Titanium." Yeah, they are clearly going after Apple.Imagine building a phone so fragile that it scratches and bends in your pocket. Meanwhile OnePlus over here making a phone that no longer needs a case, has a battery twice as big, and can charge 3x as fast.Oh, well. Same thing happened last year, Apple released the fasted chip available only to be surpassed 3 days later. Maybe next year! Like 2 Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 2d ago ↵AlanVonDuck said: In the US, the key is carrier availability. Most people can't afford to shell out $1000 for a phone.I have the OnePlus 13 and love it. But I was getting antsy and had an upgrade available and got the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It seems like such a downgrade. Charging is SLOW, the battery doesn't last nearly as long. Plus, Google puts the fear of God into you to limit charging to 80%, which compounds the problem.I keep switch back and forth. I'm on the Pixel now because my diabetes monitor isn't compatible with the OnePlus and I kind of need that.Carrier availability would probably solve that too. Why would the medical device manufacturer waste their time approving a niche phone.The one thing I am hoping for is that OnePlus will upgrade to level 3 face recognition. Didn't realize how great that feature was until I got the Pixel. I know it won't happen. handsomparis Arena Apprentice • 3d ago

Serious question - Besides the foldable, who's making anything bigger?

Like 1 Reactions All Quote

pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago

You mean other than because not everyone likes phones with big displays?

Like 3 Reactions All Quote

AlanVonDuck Arena Apprentice • 2d ago

Marketing 101 - needing an invite to get in somewhere, or to join a social media page, or to buy something is COOL.

Like Reactions All Quote

Brewski Arena Master • 2d ago

"Strength beyond Titanium." Yeah, they are clearly going after Apple.Imagine building a phone so fragile that it scratches and bends in your pocket. Meanwhile OnePlus over here making a phone that no longer needs a case, has a battery twice as big, and can charge 3x as fast.Oh, well. Same thing happened last year, Apple released the fasted chip available only to be surpassed 3 days later. Maybe next year!

Like 2 Reactions All Quote

Brewski Arena Master • 2d ago

Ever since the Tensor chip, I have no interest in owning a Pixel phone. The OnePlus 13 is great.

Like 6 Reactions All Quote

Brewski Arena Master • 2d ago

Samsung Galaxy S25U: 6.8"iPhone 17/Air/Pro: 6.3"/6.5"/6.3"OnePlus 13: 6.82"Hmmm... (Which one of these is bigger?)

Like 1 Reactions All Quote
