Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Youngmoore
Youngmoore
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Frankly T Mobile has a abused their entire customer base. They can fk right off. We need our old CEO back , because this LOSER has no clue what he's doing.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Sunflower9
Sunflower9
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵Youngmoore said:

Frankly T Mobile has a abused their entire customer base. They can fk right off. We need our old CEO back , because this LOSER has no clue what he's doing.

The new ceo starts 11/01

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
cavalloacquatico
cavalloacquatico
Arena Apprentice
• 7h ago
↵Youngmoore said:

Frankly T Mobile has a abused their entire customer base. They can fk right off. We need our old CEO back , because this LOSER has no clue what he's doing.

Now we have T-Mobile Derangement Syndrome, glory be!

May as well make the next Tuesday Giveaway an official Magenta Peaceful Riot Brick & Mortar Store Fire & Demolition Body Armor. It'll get two birds with one stone, since corporate aims to transition physical stores to online only. Three birds actually: insurance payouts will likely boost bottom line / share price.

You're not losing anything- just that new customers won't get what you have... and always will as long as you keep your plan / account active.

Unless if you're being an activist for future customers. But you're better off desisting- because the less people have freebie, the less chance it becomes such a significant loss leader it pressures removal from everyone.


Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless