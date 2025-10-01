Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more

General
Phonearena team
RocketDoc
RocketDoc
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

There's a $5/line discount for autopay, so why would anyone pay more on a monthly basis? If you're paying the higher per-month price and then paying late for an additional fee, you should probably find a less expensive monthly plan, possibly an MVNO if you're already on T-Mobile's lowest rung.

Crunchypickles
Crunchypickles
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

What do you have against T-Mobile? You always talk smack about T-Mobile but rarely hear you say any of the many issues like outages and the amount of people leaving VZW and Att.

BobmC8
BobmC8
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Geez,people. Just set up auto pay, get a discount, and never pay a late fee.

Creymoralez
Creymoralez
Arena Apprentice
• 12h ago

More proof that the days of being the "uncarrier" are over. T-Mobile being a customer centric company died the day Legere left. Now it's back to nickle and diming for any and every thing while cutting back on benefits, perks and services. The return of business as usual for corporate greed.

ThatGuy9262
ThatGuy9262
Arena Apprentice
• 5h ago

Also that restoral fee is up to three lines max $60

