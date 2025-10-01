Home Discussions You are here T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more General Anam Hamid • Published: Oct 01, 2025, 4:46 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. RocketDoc Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... There's a $5/line discount for autopay, so why would anyone pay more on a monthly basis? If you're paying the higher per-month price and then paying late for an additional fee, you should probably find a less expensive monthly plan, possibly an MVNO if you're already on T-Mobile's lowest rung. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Crunchypickles Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... What do you have against T-Mobile? You always talk smack about T-Mobile but rarely hear you say any of the many issues like outages and the amount of people leaving VZW and Att. Like Reactions All Quote BobmC8 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Geez,people. Just set up auto pay, get a discount, and never pay a late fee. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Creymoralez Arena Apprentice • 12h ago ... More proof that the days of being the "uncarrier" are over. T-Mobile being a customer centric company died the day Legere left. Now it's back to nickle and diming for any and every thing while cutting back on benefits, perks and services. The return of business as usual for corporate greed. Like Reactions All Quote ThatGuy9262 Arena Apprentice • 5h ago ... Also that restoral fee is up to three lines max $60 Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 43m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
