The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025

ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Torn between buying this or the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

Mandeara
Mandeara
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I am also wondering

db1020000
db1020000
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

The same boring promise since 2013

MaxNix
MaxNix
Arena Apprentice
• 20h ago

1.5K screen downgrade is a deal killer.

MaxNix
MaxNix
Arena Apprentice
• 20h ago
↵ijuanp03 said:

Torn between buying this or the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max employs USB 3.1 which is half the speed of USB 3.2.

