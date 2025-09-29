Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung is incredibly spreading the One UI 8 love to the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10+, A55, and more

General
nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

They're not the best Android phones in the world, so please stop using such strange relative adjectives.

Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵nucnuc said:

They're not the best Android phones in the world, so please stop using such strange relative adjectives.

You still have to admit, it's a good change of pace from iPhone Arena 😂🤣

stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 23h ago
↵nucnuc said:

They're not the best Android phones in the world, so please stop using such strange relative adjectives.

I dont think there is any phone you could claim is the best Android phone in the world that everyone would agree with. This crown is a subjective bot an objective award. There are a lot of spectacular Android phones in the world and also non Android phones. It mearly personal preferences based on you individual judgrment criteria.

nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 22h ago
↵stferrari said:

I dont think there is any phone you could claim is the best Android phone in the world that everyone would agree with. This crown is a subjective bot an objective award. There are a lot of spectacular Android phones in the world and also non Android phones. It mearly personal preferences based on you individual judgrment criteria.

Then I won't write such a thing.

