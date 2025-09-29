Home Discussions You are here Samsung is incredibly spreading the One UI 8 love to the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10+, A55, and more General Adrian Diaconescu • Published: Sep 29, 2025, 11:12 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. nucnuc Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... They're not the best Android phones in the world, so please stop using such strange relative adjectives. Like Reactions All Quote Qwerty22Twenty Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵nucnuc said: They're not the best Android phones in the world, so please stop using such strange relative adjectives. ... You still have to admit, it's a good change of pace from iPhone Arena 😂🤣 Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 23h ago ↵nucnuc said: They're not the best Android phones in the world, so please stop using such strange relative adjectives. ... I dont think there is any phone you could claim is the best Android phone in the world that everyone would agree with. This crown is a subjective bot an objective award. There are a lot of spectacular Android phones in the world and also non Android phones. It mearly personal preferences based on you individual judgrment criteria. Like Reactions All Quote nucnuc Arena Apprentice • 22h ago ↵stferrari said: I dont think there is any phone you could claim is the best Android phone in the world that everyone would agree with. This crown is a subjective bot an objective award. There are a lot of spectacular Android phones in the world and also non Android phones. It mearly personal preferences based on you individual judgrment criteria. ... Then I won't write such a thing. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 42m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
They're not the best Android phones in the world, so please stop using such strange relative adjectives.
They're not the best Android phones in the world, so please stop using such strange relative adjectives.
I dont think there is any phone you could claim is the best Android phone in the world that everyone would agree with. This crown is a subjective bot an objective award. There are a lot of spectacular Android phones in the world and also non Android phones. It mearly personal preferences based on you individual judgrment criteria.