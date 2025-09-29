Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs OnePlus 13 review: nobody settles!

General
SamAm
SamAm
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I own a OnePlus 13 and I’m very, very satisfied with it. My only complaint is that it doesn’t have flat edges — the slightly curved sides make some screen protectors annoying to use. On the other hand, I really appreciate that it’s not too heavy and that it doesn’t have a glass back, which makes it lighter and more resistant. I hope that in the next version, like the upcoming OnePlus 15, they keep it as light as possible and bring back a flat-edged design. If OnePlus does that, I might even consider upgrading from my 13. Other than that, it’s an excellent phone.





p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Gave up on OnePlus after the 7T, but this one looks pretty good.

