iPhone 17 Pro Max vs OnePlus 13 review: nobody settles! General Preslav Kateliev • Published: Sep 29, 2025, 11:42 AM

SamAm Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I own a OnePlus 13 and I'm very, very satisfied with it. My only complaint is that it doesn't have flat edges — the slightly curved sides make some screen protectors annoying to use. On the other hand, I really appreciate that it's not too heavy and that it doesn't have a glass back, which makes it lighter and more resistant. I hope that in the next version, like the upcoming OnePlus 15, they keep it as light as possible and bring back a flat-edged design. If OnePlus does that, I might even consider upgrading from my 13. Other than that, it's an excellent phone.

p51d007 Arena Master • 3d ago ... Gave up on OnePlus after the 7T, but this one looks pretty good.
