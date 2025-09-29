Home Discussions You are here Is the new iPhone 17 Pro telephoto worth $1,099? Only for these users General Aleksandar Anastasov • Published: Sep 29, 2025, 11:12 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. nucnuc Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... no thank you Like Reactions All Quote houseofcortez Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... It’s a nice improvement but still falls behind galaxy s ultra and now pixel as well Like Reactions All Quote DJOne Arena Master • 3d ago ... I bought the factory unlocked 1TB Cosmic Orange 17PM, and I absolutely love this device. It could use a few more features like split screen, a Universal Clipboard, pop up windows, but as it sits, it’s an excellent device. Apple does need to really improve AI though. Like 1 Reactions All Quote DJOne Arena Master • 3d ago ↵houseofcortez said: It’s a nice improvement but still falls behind galaxy s ultra and now pixel as well ... it definitely needs to add some of the Galaxy multitasking features, and improve AI. That would make for an awesome experience. Like 2 Reactions All Quote houseofcortez Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵DJOne said: it definitely needs to add some of the Galaxy multitasking features, and improve AI. That would make for an awesome experience. ... Agreed Like 1 Reactions All Quote Magma Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ... Still enjoying my telephoto on my Pixel 7 Pro that I bought new about a year after its release for $400. No waiting for years for Apple to ‘innovate’ and no Apple tax. Can’t believe people are making such a big deal of a telephoto lens on the iProne. lol Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 39m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
