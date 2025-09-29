Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Is the new iPhone 17 Pro telephoto worth $1,099? Only for these users

nucnuc
• 4d ago

no thank you

houseofcortez
• 3d ago

It’s a nice improvement but still falls behind galaxy s ultra and now pixel as well

DJOne
• 3d ago

I bought the factory unlocked 1TB Cosmic Orange 17PM, and I absolutely love this device. It could use a few more features like split screen, a Universal Clipboard, pop up windows, but as it sits, it’s an excellent device. Apple does need to really improve AI though.

1
DJOne
• 3d ago
it definitely needs to add some of the Galaxy multitasking features, and improve AI. That would make for an awesome experience.

2
houseofcortez
• 3d ago
Agreed

1
Magma
• 1d agoedited

Still enjoying my telephoto on my Pixel 7 Pro that I bought new about a year after its release for $400. No waiting for years for Apple to ‘innovate’ and no Apple tax. Can’t believe people are making such a big deal of a telephoto lens on the iProne. lol

