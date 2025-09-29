Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 review: Dive! Dive! Dive!

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 3d ago

Those are some pretty significant cons, so I'd say a 6.5 to a 7 would be more fair and accurate.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 3d ago

Huawei makes great smartwatches. The cons aren't significant at all, so the grade given is accurate.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 3d ago

When consider the circumstances of the cons without the bias, I would say that the grade is a tad bit inaccurate.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Huawei's workmanship. Submerged for five meters, a Pixel watch would corrode and detonate.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I would say the only con is price. Not being Google dependant is a major plus. Any software outside of the influence of the dangerous world police state is good.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 3d ago

When you consider the cons without the weirdo bias against Huawei for absolutely no reason, I would say the grade is spot on.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 3d ago
↵alanrock said:

Huawei's workmanship. Submerged for five meters, a Pixel watch would corrode and detonate.

Do you enjoy saying stupid things or is that part of your programming?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 3d ago
↵Danial_H said:

I would say the only con is price. Not being Google dependant is a major plus. Any software outside of the influence of the dangerous world police state is good.

Of course it would be a major plus, but there's some who disagree because they low key admitted that Huawei needs Google services because HarmonyOS is severely lacking.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 3d ago

When you consider the cons without the weirdo bias against anything not Huawei for absolutely no reason, I would say the grade is definitely not spot on.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 2d ago

Once again: When you consider the cons without the weirdo bias against anything Huawei or Chinese OEM related for absolutely no reason, I would say the grade is spot on.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless