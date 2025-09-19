Home Discussions You are here Pixel 10 vs iPhone 17: Why Google still has a shot at iPhone users General Aleksandar Anastasov • Published: Sep 19, 2025, 8:33 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 6d ago ... To be completely candid, Google never had a chance. Like 4 Reactions All Quote alanrock Arena Master • 6d ago ↵TuGa121 said: To be completely candid, Google never had a chance. ... Motorola is too dominant for Pixels, Apple is in a different universe. Like 2 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 6d ago ↵alanrock said: Motorola is too dominant for Pixels, Apple is in a different universe. ... There is no doubt about that. Like 3 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 6d ago ... "In other words, Apple closed some gaps, but Google removed one of the biggest barriers." I agree with this statement. While Apple just went down the Chinese route, adding more (fast charging, RAM, refresh rate), Google tweaked its offerings, adding a camera and definitely making AI an easier tool to be used on a daily basis. Let's look at the complete package, and maybe, just maybe, this Pixel is a worthwhile purchase. Now, the only downfall here is the starting storage, which is way too little for 2025 standards. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 5d agoedited ... The Ipone 17 Pro not the MAX just beat the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and not by a little lol Like i said google never had a chance.https://www.dxomark.com/smartphones/Now lets wait for the other iphones to test. This will be interesting . Keep up with the ai google great job. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ... In my opinion, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is a midrange device at best. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
To be completely candid, Google never had a chance.
Motorola is too dominant for Pixels, Apple is in a different universe.