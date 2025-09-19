Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Pixel 10 vs iPhone 17: Why Google still has a shot at iPhone users

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 6d ago

To be completely candid, Google never had a chance.

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 6d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

To be completely candid, Google never had a chance.

Motorola is too dominant for Pixels, Apple is in a different universe.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 6d ago
↵alanrock said:

Motorola is too dominant for Pixels, Apple is in a different universe.

There is no doubt about that.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 6d ago

"In other words, Apple closed some gaps, but Google removed one of the biggest barriers." I agree with this statement. While Apple just went down the Chinese route, adding more (fast charging, RAM, refresh rate), Google tweaked its offerings, adding a camera and definitely making AI an easier tool to be used on a daily basis. Let's look at the complete package, and maybe, just maybe, this Pixel is a worthwhile purchase. Now, the only downfall here is the starting storage, which is way too little for 2025 standards.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 5d agoedited

The Ipone 17 Pro not the MAX just beat the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and not by a little lol Like i said google never had a chance.

https://www.dxomark.com/smartphones/

Now lets wait for the other iphones to test. This will be interesting . Keep up with the ai google great job.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago

In my opinion, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is a midrange device at best.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
