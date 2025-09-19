Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The Huawei MatePad 12 X thinks it can boost your productivity, but will you be able to make the trade-off?

Phonearena team
meanestgenius
meanestgenius
• 6d ago

Since it runs HarmonyOS 4.3 and not 5.0 and above, it still has support for Android apps. GBox, MicroG + the Aurora app store and some other apps/services are easily installed and used to download Android apps, even most Google ones, if that's what someone wants or needs.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
• 6d ago

With the superior tablet offerings from Lenovo, you don't have to worry about doing pointless workarounds or using a forked version of Android when you have the official version available. Just a thought.

meanestgenius
meanestgenius
• 6d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

With the superior tablet offerings from Lenovo, you don't have to worry about doing pointless workarounds or using a forked version of Android when you have the official version available. Just a thought.

www.canalys.com/newsroom/global-tablet-market-q2-2025

If Lenovo tablets are superior and if those very easy workarounds are pointless, then why did Huawei with what you call their "forked version" of Android outsell them in this past quarter 2 of 2025? Looks like the buying public doesn't have a problem with HarmonyOS and "pointless workarounds" like you're trying to make it seem.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
• 6d ago
↵meanestgenius said:

www.canalys.com/newsroom/global-tablet-market-q2-2025

If Lenovo tablets are superior and if those very easy workarounds are pointless, then why did Huawei with what you call their "forked version" of Android outsell them in this past quarter 2 of 2025? Looks like the buying public doesn't have a problem with HarmonyOS and "pointless workarounds" like you're trying to make it seem.

McDonald's sells the most in the fast food industry, but I guess that makes them better according to your logic. Ford sells a lot of cars and trucks in the US, but I guess that makes them better.

Looks like your little narrative just got debunked.

meanestgenius
meanestgenius
• 6d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

McDonald's sells the most in the fast food industry, but I guess that makes them better according to your logic. Ford sells a lot of cars and trucks in the US, but I guess that makes them better.

Looks like your little narrative just got debunked.

Your false equivalencies can't hide the fact that the sales of Huawei tablets vs Lenovo tablets that I posted has debunked your little narrative.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
• 6d ago
↵meanestgenius said:

Your false equivalencies can't hide the fact that the sales of Huawei tablets vs Lenovo tablets that I posted has debunked your little narrative.

It's a false equivalency only because it debunked your false asinine narrative.

meanestgenius
meanestgenius
• 6d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

It's a false equivalency only because it debunked your false asinine narrative.

The only reason why you don't believe it's a false equivalency is because it debunked your tomfoolery of a narrative.

Danial_H
Danial_H
• 6d ago

Even with HarmonyOS 5, people can do fine.


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GSLFz4jTMEY&pp=ygUiTGl2aW5nIHdpdGggaGFybW9ueSBpcyBmb3IgNjAgZGF5cw%3D%3D - This reviewer spent 60 days with HarmonyOS 5.


youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtsD7Ogrn4sufRaFdPP-GkWQ1tBTvJbwq - this is his playlist covering HarmonyOS NEXT on numerous devices.


He has a video also going over questions and answers.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
• 5d ago
↵Danial_H said:

Even with HarmonyOS 5, people can do fine.


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GSLFz4jTMEY&pp=ygUiTGl2aW5nIHdpdGggaGFybW9ueSBpcyBmb3IgNjAgZGF5cw%3D%3D - This reviewer spent 60 days with HarmonyOS 5.


youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtsD7Ogrn4sufRaFdPP-GkWQ1tBTvJbwq - this is his playlist covering HarmonyOS NEXT on numerous devices.


He has a video also going over questions and answers.

Maybe so, but there's some individuals that said otherwise both directly and indirectly.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
• 5d ago
↵meanestgenius said:

The only reason why you don't believe it's a false equivalency is because it debunked your tomfoolery of a narrative.

You can keep "parroting" my responses all you want, but all it shows is that you lack a certain level of maturity, unsurprisingly so, and that you're the only one who is guilty of tomfoolery.

