7 iOS 26 tricks you need to try on your iPhone right now

Skizzo Arena Apprentice • 6d ago

... I just received the iOS 26 update on my iPhone, and I have to admit, I really hate the aesthetics. Some of the functionality is okay, like grouping the favorites on the calls tab, and other minor changes like the ones mentioned above, but overall I hate the update because the visuals are subjectively ugly, cheap and busy looking, and objectively obstructive and messy. Personally, it makes using my phone less enjoyable, and I don't think an update should do that.Google search is flooded with articles on how to get rid of "Liquid Glass" so I know I'm not the only one. I wish Apple would let users toggle Liquid Glass on/off, or at least tweak the aesthetics more, but alas, this is Apple we're talking about.Luckily my iPhone is dedicated to being my work phone, so my interaction is more limited than my personal phone, but it's still annoying. Hopefully they will tweak it themselves on the next update based on all the negative feedback.Thanks Apple, I hate it.
