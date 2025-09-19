Home Discussions You are here Apple's iPhone 17 redesign has a potential durability problem General Johanna Romero • Published: Sep 19, 2025, 10:29 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 6d ago ... What are they throwing them ? Animals you can clearly see they are just throwing them around thats just stupid. The orange one is not scratched but its all dirty. Are they people or pigs ? Like 2 Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 6d ago ... I'm no Apple fan, but some people are just retarded. It's simple physics: if one material rubs against another, the harder of the two will scratch and scuff the softer. Claims of "more durable" are just marketing hype; they mean nothing. Like 4 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 6d ago ... I recently acquired this exquisite item.https://jumpshare.com/s/2jPjUIJWOksKfnkhh6lq Like Reactions All Quote jeengel Arena Apprentice • 6d agoedited ... Should not be an issue for anyone who uses a case on their phone. Like 1 Reactions All Quote gant99 Arena Apprentice • 6d agoedited ... That's the antenna band not the aluminum body Like 1 Reactions All Quote propov Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... Titanium oder carbon oder whatever, even some kind of material from space Aliens, the paint above is just a layer of paint and it scratches like a ... paint. Therefore, without a case, only the natural color, which is not painted, should be used. And of course, this 99% is silver gray or something like that. Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 5d ago ... 2 years ago Titanium was the best, the most durable, the most expensive material to use, this years aluminum is the best, more scratch resistant, in 2 years .... Apple has a great marketing team, and the #ISheep just believe everything.... Like 5 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 5d agoedited ... In contrast, Samsung closely follows Apple’s design philosophy, so it is reasonable to assume that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 will feature aluminum construction. We will have to wait and see for confirmation. I appreciate the support from the hatters.We can observe that iPhones are frequently being dropped in this picture. If I recall correctly, the Z Fold 6 and Fold 7 has paint chips even without being dropped, just by charging it. This is a $2,300.00 device. Please share your opinion on whether the worse marks from being thrown around or the paint chips from charging the device are more concerning. I will eagerly await your response.👇 Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 5d ago ↵TuGa121 said: In contrast, Samsung closely follows Apple’s design philosophy, so it is reasonable to assume that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 will feature aluminum construction. We will have to wait and see for confirmation. I appreciate the support from the hatters.We can observe that iPhones are frequently being dropped in this picture. If I recall correctly, the Z Fold 6 and Fold 7 has paint chips even without being dropped, just by charging it. This is a $2,300.00 device. Please share your opinion on whether the worse marks from being thrown around or the paint chips from charging the device are more concerning. I will eagerly await your response.👇 ... "I appreciate the support from the hatters."What kind did you get? Baseball caps? Top hats? Cowboy hats? Like 4 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 5d ago ↵NunoB512 said: 2 years ago Titanium was the best, the most durable, the most expensive material to use, this years aluminum is the best, more scratch resistant, in 2 years .... Apple has a great marketing team, and the #ISheep just believe everything.... ... it was common knowledge that aluminum is better at dissipating heat, unlike titanium which was not as good. Metal also holds heat. There’s a reason your high end CPU and high end graphics card use aluminum to heatsink - it is just better with heat dissipation. i think with the vapor chamber and aluminum Apple was trying to maximize on keep the device as cool as possible. honestly speaking, I’m worried about the reports about 17pro scratches easily. But I remembered that my iPhone 5s and my iPhone 12 were both aluminum and they survived well. I haven’t gotten mine yet, I’ll order it once I get a chance to hold them and look at colors firsthand. but I love the prospect of all this metal on the back and that’s why I’m upgrading to 17pro instead of regular 17 or even older models like I always had in the past. Like 1 Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
In contrast, Samsung closely follows Apple’s design philosophy, so it is reasonable to assume that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 will feature aluminum construction. We will have to wait and see for confirmation. I appreciate the support from the hatters.
We can observe that iPhones are frequently being dropped in this picture. If I recall correctly, the Z Fold 6 and Fold 7 has paint chips even without being dropped, just by charging it. This is a $2,300.00 device. Please share your opinion on whether the worse marks from being thrown around or the paint chips from charging the device are more concerning. I will eagerly await your response.
👇
2 years ago Titanium was the best, the most durable, the most expensive material to use, this years aluminum is the best, more scratch resistant, in 2 years .... Apple has a great marketing team, and the #ISheep just believe everything....