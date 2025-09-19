Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple's iPhone 17 redesign has a potential durability problem

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 6d ago

What are they throwing them ? Animals you can clearly see they are just throwing them around thats just stupid. The orange one is not scratched but its all dirty. Are they people or pigs ?

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 6d ago

I'm no Apple fan, but some people are just retarded. It's simple physics: if one material rubs against another, the harder of the two will scratch and scuff the softer. Claims of "more durable" are just marketing hype; they mean nothing.

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 6d ago

I recently acquired this exquisite item.

https://jumpshare.com/s/2jPjUIJWOksKfnkhh6lq

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
jeengel
jeengel
Arena Apprentice
• 6d agoedited

Should not be an issue for anyone who uses a case on their phone.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
gant99
gant99
Arena Apprentice
• 6d agoedited

That's the antenna band not the aluminum body

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
propov
propov
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

Titanium oder carbon oder whatever, even some kind of material from space Aliens, the paint above is just a layer of paint and it scratches like a ... paint. Therefore, without a case, only the natural color, which is not painted, should be used. And of course, this 99% is silver gray or something like that.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 5d ago

2 years ago Titanium was the best, the most durable, the most expensive material to use, this years aluminum is the best, more scratch resistant, in 2 years .... Apple has a great marketing team, and the #ISheep just believe everything....

Like
5
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 5d agoedited

In contrast, Samsung closely follows Apple’s design philosophy, so it is reasonable to assume that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 will feature aluminum construction. We will have to wait and see for confirmation. I appreciate the support from the hatters.


We can observe that iPhones are frequently being dropped in this picture. If I recall correctly, the Z Fold 6 and Fold 7 has paint chips even without being dropped, just by charging it. This is a $2,300.00 device. Please share your opinion on whether the worse marks from being thrown around or the paint chips from charging the device are more concerning. I will eagerly await your response.

👇

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 5d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

In contrast, Samsung closely follows Apple’s design philosophy, so it is reasonable to assume that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 will feature aluminum construction. We will have to wait and see for confirmation. I appreciate the support from the hatters.


We can observe that iPhones are frequently being dropped in this picture. If I recall correctly, the Z Fold 6 and Fold 7 has paint chips even without being dropped, just by charging it. This is a $2,300.00 device. Please share your opinion on whether the worse marks from being thrown around or the paint chips from charging the device are more concerning. I will eagerly await your response.

👇

"I appreciate the support from the hatters."


What kind did you get? Baseball caps? Top hats? Cowboy hats?

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 5d ago
↵NunoB512 said:

2 years ago Titanium was the best, the most durable, the most expensive material to use, this years aluminum is the best, more scratch resistant, in 2 years .... Apple has a great marketing team, and the #ISheep just believe everything....

it was common knowledge that aluminum is better at dissipating heat, unlike titanium which was not as good. Metal also holds heat. There’s a reason your high end CPU and high end graphics card use aluminum to heatsink - it is just better with heat dissipation.


i think with the vapor chamber and aluminum Apple was trying to maximize on keep the device as cool as possible.

honestly speaking, I’m worried about the reports about 17pro scratches easily. But I remembered that my iPhone 5s and my iPhone 12 were both aluminum and they survived well.

I haven’t gotten mine yet, I’ll order it once I get a chance to hold them and look at colors firsthand.


but I love the prospect of all this metal on the back and that’s why I’m upgrading to 17pro instead of regular 17 or even older models like I always had in the past.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless