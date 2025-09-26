Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple is using the iPhone 17 Pro to change your mind about what a live broadcast camera could be

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
svknet
svknet
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

My Samsung S23+ heats up if I am using Camera app for 10-15 min for capturing photos or Video recording. So I limit camera usage for shorter duration and close app occasionally to avoid heating.

How will Apple manage for prolong usage of camera app.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w ago
↵svknet said:

My Samsung S23+ heats up if I am using Camera app for 10-15 min for capturing photos or Video recording. So I limit camera usage for shorter duration and close app occasionally to avoid heating.

How will Apple manage for prolong usage of camera app.

Big difference s23 has heating issues and battery drain. Defect issues.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless